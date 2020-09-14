You are here

  • Home
  • Fate of nickel factory clouds French territory’s independence vote

Fate of nickel factory clouds French territory’s independence vote

The New Caledonia vote will give France a large, exclusive economic zone in the Pacific. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9m9zh

Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

Fate of nickel factory clouds French territory’s independence vote

  • The territory is home to a quarter of the world’s known supplies of nickel
Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

NOUMEA: France’s South Pacific territory of New Caledonia risks seeing the closure of a nickel factory that has long been the lifeblood of its economy, a threat that could weigh heavily on a looming independence vote.

Advocates of remaining part of France worry that separatist parties could capitalize on a shutdown to press their case for taking back control of a strategic archipelago and its key industries.

“With the referendum just three weeks away, we are following this matter very closely and are indeed worried about the 3,000 jobs under threat,” an official in the office of France’s Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu
told AFP.

Under a 1998 deal to devolve powers to the territory, Paris promised to hold votes on the future of New Caledonia, which gives France a large, exclusive economic zone in the Pacific and rich fishing resources.

Hanging over the vote is the future of a huge nickel extraction site owned by the Brazilian mining giant Vale, which says it can no longer afford to invest in the loss-making factory.

The territory is home to a quarter of the world’s known supplies of nickel, used in stainless steel but increasingly sought as a vital electronics component, in particular for rechargeable batteries.

On Tuesday, Vale said talks to sell the site to the Australian mining group New Century Resources had failed, and warned that unless a credible buyer emerged by end-October the site would be closed.

That would put nearly 1,300 employees, as well as hundreds of subcontractors out of work, and deprive local authorities of millions of euros in tax revenue.

“This is neither a bluff, nor blackmail,” said Antonin Beurrier, Vale’s chief in New Caledonia.

Self-rule advocates, many indigenous Kanak people and unions, had assailed the potential deal as a fire sale of the territory’s mining heritage — something an independent New Caledonia would not allow.

“It would be an economic tsunami if the factory closed,” said Pierre Tuiteala, an official with the main Soenc-Nickel union.

“This decision would lead to a complete collapse of New Caledonia’s economy and its social security systems,” said Sonia Backes, president of the territory’s southern province and an opponent of separating
from France.

Opponents of the factory sale “bear a huge responsibility for this,” she said.

Coming at a time when volatile nickel prices and high production costs have pushed the main nickel miner and processor, Societe le Nickel (SNL), to the verge of bankruptcy, the factory’s closure could sway many voters worried about the archipelago’s future.

“Growth has stalled in the past three years, and the COVID-19 crisis has seriously worsened the situation,” said Thibault Martelin, vice president of the local Medef employers’ association.

“The Vale closure would be a catastrophe, and the extent of its domino effects are difficult to imagine,” he warned.

Topics: New Caledonia Nickel factory

Related

World
New Caledonia votes on independence from France
World
Tsunami warning as powerful 7.5 quake strikes off New Caledonia

SoftBank sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal

Updated 14 September 2020
Reuters

SoftBank sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal

  • Nvidia to pay SoftBank in cash and shares
  • Arm to retain neutral licensing model
Updated 14 September 2020
Reuters

TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO: SoftBank Group Corp. said on Monday it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp. for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.
The deal puts a vital supplier to Apple Inc. and others across the industry under the control of a single player and will face potential pushback from regulators and Nvidia rivals.
Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion on signing. The deal will see SoftBank and the $100 billion Vision Fund, which has a 25% stake in Arm, take a stake in Nvidia of between 6.7% and 8.1%.
SoftBank could also be paid an additional $5 billion in cash or shares depending on the chip designer’s business performance, with Arm employees to be paid $1.5 billion in Nvidia shares.
The sale marks an early exit for SoftBank, four years after the $32 billion acquisition of the British chip technology firm. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has lionized the potential of Arm but is slashing his stakes in major assets to raise cash.
SoftBank executives, frustrated at the group’s share performance, have held early stage talks about taking the Japanese technology group private, a source told Reuters. Those talks could gain momentum following the Arm sale.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals including in Britain, the United States and China and is expected to close in March 2022.
With potential pushback looming, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized he will retain Arm’s neutral licensing model and expand it by licensing out Nvidia intellectual property for the first time.
Nvidia said it will license its flagship graphical processor unit through Arm’s network of silicon partners. It will build chips for devices like self-driving cars but also make its technology available for others.
The companies did not discuss the deal with the British government until shortly before the announcement because the talks were secret, Huang said. A new artificial intelligence research center will be built at Arm’s Cambridge headquarters.
“Cambridge is going to be a site of growth,” Huang said.

CHINA SCRUTINY
Arm will not become subject to US export controls under the deal, Huang said. The purchase is likely to come under close scrutiny in China, where thousands of companies from Huawei to small startups use Arm technology.
Nvidia will take control of the minority stake in joint venture Arm China. Arm is in dispute with the venture, which licenses chip architecture to local companies, over its management.
Nvidia began as a graphics chip designer and has expanded into products for areas including artificial intelligence and data centers.
The Arm acquisition will put Nvidia into even more intense competition with rivals in the data center chip market such as Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. because Arm has been developing technology to compete with their chips.
In what would amount to a direct challenge to those rivals, Huang said it is “possible” Nvidia will build its own server chips based on Arm designs.
Nvidia is buying up technologies in parts of the booming data center business where it does not currently play.
In April it completed the purchase of Israel-based Mellanox Inc, which makes high-speed networking technology that is used in data centers and supercomputers.
Arm does not make chips but instead has created an instruction set architecture — the most fundamental intellectual property that underpins computing chips — on which it bases designs for computing cores.
Arm licenses its chip designs and technology to companies like Qualcomm Inc, Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , which in turn use the technology in their chips for smartphones and other devices.
Apple’s forthcoming Mac computers will use Arm-based chips.

Topics: SoftBank Group Nvidia Corp Arm

Related

Business & Economy
SoftBank back to black with $12 billion profit after record losses
Business & Economy
Saudi’s PIF denies media report of loan backed by SoftBank investment

Latest updates

Trump holds campaign rally indoors despite coronavirus concerns
SoftBank sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal
Thiem claims US Open title after thrilling fightback
Naomi Osaka’s third Grand Slam, anti-racism stand, hailed in Japan
What We Are Reading Today: Vanguard

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.