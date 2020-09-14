You are here

With airline fleets grounded, plane recyclers bet on parts boom

Ron Haber, president and CEO of airplane recycling company Aerocycle in Mirabel, Quebec, Canada. (Reuters)
Updated 14 September 2020
Reuters

  • The fate of the world’s pool of grounded planes is being closely watched by players in the market for used-serviceable material
Reuters

MONTREAL: As COVID-19 grounds swaths of airline fleets, companies that profit off the dismantling and trade of aircraft parts are seeing early signs of an expected rebound in activity as carriers accelerate plane retirements.

While companies that store, dismantle, and buy and sell used aircraft parts see opportunity in parked planes, a sudden increase in the supply of used parts risks depressing prices in the estimated $3 billion a year industry, despite demand from airlines seeking to lower maintenance costs, executives and analysts say.

Even as aviation remains in a slump because of the pandemic, the head of US commercial aerospace company GA Telesis was made aware of five airlines calling for offers to dismantle planes.

Across the border, Canada’s Aerocycle is bidding to buy grounded planes for the first time to dismantle and resell for parts, instead of just recycling aircraft on consignment from carriers, its CEO said.

The fate of the world’s pool of grounded planes is being closely watched by players in the market for used-serviceable material, with one report from consultants Oliver Wyman forecasting “a tsunami of demand” for such parts, as airlines seek to lower costs.

Used materials could compete with new parts and defer immediate airline demand for “aftermarket” spend, referring to the maintenance, repair and overhaul sector, now estimated by Naveo Consultancy at $50 billion.

As a result, one industry executive said he has avoided buying parts, fearing a slump if too many planes are dismantled.

“I think we’re going to see a rapid decrease in pricing,” said the executive, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The number of planes dismantled for parts or scrap could double to 1,000 annually through 2023, up from roughly 400 to 500 planes a year since 2016, according to data firm Cirium.

Naveo estimates 60 percent of global passenger and cargo fleets are currently flying.

In 2020, Naveo expects 2,000 aircraft will be retired, or parked and not returned to service, up from 680 in 2019. But those planes would not all be immediately dismantled, as some carriers wait in case market conditions improve, Managing Director Richard Brown says.

Indeed, UK-based Air Salvage International, which normally dismantles between 40 and 50 aircraft a year, has parked more planes without a buyer for their parts since the COVID-19 outbreak. Founder Mark Gregory expects most will eventually be dismantled.

Before the pandemic, planes arrived at Air Salvage with a buyer, reflecting healthy demand for coveted parts like engines.

Airlines seek viable used parts from retired aircraft for their younger planes that are due for heavy maintenance. That allowed airlines to avoid costly repairs and keep their aircraft flying.

GA Telesis, which counts Tokyo Century Corp. as its largest shareholder, has seen airlines use spare parts from their grounded aircraft to put off maintenance at the company’s repair business, chief executive Abdol Moabery said.

The pandemic, which is expected to result in a 55 percent drop in 2020 passenger numbers, has prompted early retirements of older planes, including the grounding of B747 jets by British Airways, some of which are headed to Air Salvage.

Fewer twin-aisle planes flying internationally means less demand for their parts, with the exception of certain aircraft used to transport cargo.

Gregory said Air Salvage was approached by an aircraft leasing company about dismantling several A380s, but with only about 5 percent of the jumbo jets still active according to Naveo, demand is slim for their parts.

SoftBank sells chip designer Arm to Nvidia in $40 bln deal

Reuters

  • Nvidia to pay SoftBank in cash and shares
  • Arm to retain neutral licensing model
Reuters

TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO: SoftBank Group Corp. said on Monday it has agreed to sell chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp. for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the semiconductor landscape.
The deal puts a vital supplier to Apple Inc. and others across the industry under the control of a single player and will face potential pushback from regulators and Nvidia rivals.
Nvidia will pay SoftBank $21.5 billion in shares and $12 billion in cash, including $2 billion on signing. The deal will see SoftBank and the $100 billion Vision Fund, which has a 25% stake in Arm, take a stake in Nvidia of between 6.7% and 8.1%.
SoftBank could also be paid an additional $5 billion in cash or shares depending on the chip designer’s business performance, with Arm employees to be paid $1.5 billion in Nvidia shares.
The sale marks an early exit for SoftBank, four years after the $32 billion acquisition of the British chip technology firm. Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has lionized the potential of Arm but is slashing his stakes in major assets to raise cash.
SoftBank executives, frustrated at the group’s share performance, have held early stage talks about taking the Japanese technology group private, a source told Reuters. Those talks could gain momentum following the Arm sale.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals including in Britain, the United States and China and is expected to close in March 2022.
With potential pushback looming, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized he will retain Arm’s neutral licensing model and expand it by licensing out Nvidia intellectual property for the first time.
Nvidia said it will license its flagship graphical processor unit through Arm’s network of silicon partners. It will build chips for devices like self-driving cars but also make its technology available for others.
The companies did not discuss the deal with the British government until shortly before the announcement because the talks were secret, Huang said. A new artificial intelligence research center will be built at Arm’s Cambridge headquarters.
“Cambridge is going to be a site of growth,” Huang said.

CHINA SCRUTINY
Arm will not become subject to US export controls under the deal, Huang said. The purchase is likely to come under close scrutiny in China, where thousands of companies from Huawei to small startups use Arm technology.
Nvidia will take control of the minority stake in joint venture Arm China. Arm is in dispute with the venture, which licenses chip architecture to local companies, over its management.
Nvidia began as a graphics chip designer and has expanded into products for areas including artificial intelligence and data centers.
The Arm acquisition will put Nvidia into even more intense competition with rivals in the data center chip market such as Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. because Arm has been developing technology to compete with their chips.
In what would amount to a direct challenge to those rivals, Huang said it is “possible” Nvidia will build its own server chips based on Arm designs.
Nvidia is buying up technologies in parts of the booming data center business where it does not currently play.
In April it completed the purchase of Israel-based Mellanox Inc, which makes high-speed networking technology that is used in data centers and supercomputers.
Arm does not make chips but instead has created an instruction set architecture — the most fundamental intellectual property that underpins computing chips — on which it bases designs for computing cores.
Arm licenses its chip designs and technology to companies like Qualcomm Inc, Apple and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , which in turn use the technology in their chips for smartphones and other devices.
Apple’s forthcoming Mac computers will use Arm-based chips.

