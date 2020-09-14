You are here

ADNOC completes $1 billion institutional placement for distribution business

ADNOC had been considering selling a bigger stake in its fuel distribution business. (Reuters)
Reuters

DUBAI: State-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday it had completed a placement to institutional investors of 10 percent in its subsidiary ADNOC Distribution’s total share capital, or 1.25 billion shares, valued at $1 billion.
The placement will increase ADNOC Distribution’s free float to 20 percent, and contribute to improved liquidity of the company, ADNOC said in a statement. ADNOC will retain an 80 percent strategic stake in ADNOC Distribution and continues to see strong growth potential in the company, it added.
The transaction represents “the largest block placement of a publicly listed” company in the Gulf region and “leverages significant investor demand for ADNOC Distribution shares,” ADNOC said.
In 2017, ADNOC listed 10 percent of ADNOC Distribution, the largest operator of petrol stations and convenience stores in the United Arab Emirates, on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.
ADNOC had been considering selling a bigger stake in its fuel distribution business, including a secondary listing overseas, after the initial public offering (IPO) in 2017, Reuters had reported.
On Monday, ADNOC said the placement was priced at 2.95 dirham per share, which is 18 percent above the IPO price of 2.50 dirham and represents a 5 percent discount to the company’s 3-month volume weighted average price.
“This transaction highlights the attractive nature of ADNOC Distribution to investors, and ... demonstrates the high-quality investment opportunities offered by ADNOC,” Sultan Al-Jaber, the chief executive officer of ADNOC, said in the statement.
“For the investors, it presented a unique opportunity to access a sizeable stake in ADNOC Distribution ... with an attractive and resilient dividend policy.”
Last month, ADNOC Distribution said its 2020 dividend policy would continue with an increase of 7.5 percent to 2.57 billion dirhams.
Four years ago, ADNOC started a transformation strategy to adapt more quickly to market changes, and the company has said it will continue to work with investors to attract foreign capital and maximize value from its resources.

Heavily indebted Thai Airways gets court nod for restructuring

Updated 39 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Heavily indebted Thai Airways gets court nod for restructuring

  • Global aviation sector was plunged into crisis by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Thai Airways has restructured multiple times over the last several years
Updated 39 min 14 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: A Thailand court on Monday approved the restructuring of Thai Airways, which is billions of dollars in debt and struggling to survive the coronavirus tourism crash.
The global aviation sector was plunged into crisis by the pandemic as countries severely restricted travel, forcing airlines to ground vast numbers of planes and seek government help as they hemorrhaged cash.
The kingdom, once a majority shareholder in Thai, reduced its stake in May and went to the insolvency court to resolve the airline’s debt — which totaled 332.2 billion baht ($10.6 billion) by the end of June, according to local media.
“The problem that caused debtor’s financial situation is not from its business but from the rapid change in aviation, particularly the impact from Covid-19,” Bangkok’s Central Bankruptcy Court said Monday.
It approved Thai’s request for a rehabilitation plan, which would see its debt and company organization restructured.
Thai said after the ruling that it would propose that plan by the end of the year.
It has long been accused of mismanagement, and Thailand’s transport ministry found in August that some of its financial damage was due to corruption, including “bribes” paid for the acquisition of 10 aircraft.
The government was previously mulling a 54-billion-baht bailout for the airline, which was met with a public outcry.
Thai has restructured multiple times over the last several years but it never “went deep enough to resolve many of the longstanding systemic issues,” aviation expert Brendan Sobie said.
Thailand’s tourism-reliant economy has been battered by the pandemic, and is expected to shrink by more than seven percent this year according to government estimates.

