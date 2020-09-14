Kim Kardashian responds to maternity line backlash 

DUBAI: Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West on Monday responded to backlash from social media users who have criticized her new maternity collection for her shapewear label, Skims.

“@skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” the star told her 66.7 million followers on Twitter.

To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 13, 2020

Social media users criticized the line, including actress and activist Jameela Jamil.

“It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant … and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body,” Jamil wrote on Twitter.

It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason. — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) September 13, 2020

West responded on her page saying: “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear… if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back.”