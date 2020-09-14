You are here

Kim Kardashian responds to maternity line backlash 

Social media users criticized Kim Kardashian’s new maternity collection for her shapewear label, Skims. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West on Monday responded to backlash from social media users who have criticized her new maternity collection for her shapewear label, Skims. 

“@skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” the star told her 66.7 million followers on Twitter. 

Social media users criticized the line, including actress and activist Jameela Jamil.  

“It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant … and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body,” Jamil wrote on Twitter.  

West responded on her page saying: “To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear… if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back.”

Topics: Kim Kardashian

