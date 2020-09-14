You are here

Antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments

Convalescent plasma samples in vials are seen before being tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the Bloodworks Northwest Laboratory, U.S. (REUTERS)
Reuters

  • The new drug is the first on the RECOVERY trials that is designed specifically to fight Covid-19
Reuters

LONDON: The world’s largest randomised trial of potential medicines for COVID-19 is to add Regeneron’s experimental antiviral antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 to the drugs it is testing in patients hospitalized with the disease.
The UK RECOVERY trial, which has been testing a range of potential COVID-19 treatments since it began in April, will compare the effects of adding REGN-COV2 — a lab-manufactured monoclonal antibody — to standard care.
“This is the first drug actually designed for this disease,” said Martin Landray, a professor of medicine & epidemiology at Oxford University who is co-leading the trial.
“There are lots of good reasons for thinking this might be really quite a powerful treatment,” he told Reuters in an interview.
The addition of Regeneron’s drug to the RECOVERY trial comes amid growing hopes that monoclonal antibodies may emerge as effective ways to treat COVID-19.
Until now, the RECOVERY trial had mostly been studying whether existing drugs could be re-purposed to tackle the new disease, and it has already found answers on a number of them.
In June and September, trial results showed that widely used steroids such as dexamethasone and hydrocortisone were able to reduce death rates among severely-ill COVID-19 patients
Also in June, RECOVERY trial results showed that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential “game changer” in the pandemic, was of no benefit in treating COVID-19 patients.
Regeneron’s REGN-COV2 cocktail, which the company is already testing in late-stage clinical trials in people, combines one Regeneron-made antibody and a second antibody isolated from people who have recovered after being infected with COVID-19.
The combination is designed to bind to the spike protein used by the new coronavirus to gain access to human cells, limiting the virus’s ability to escape.
Regeneron developed the biological drug before linking up with Roche to expand its manufacturing capacity in hopes of meeting global demand, should the medicine prove effective. Regeneron would handle US sales, with Roche selling the medicine around the world.
Landray said his team had secured enough supply of the drug so that up to “several thousand” patients could be given it in the trial and compared with several thousand controls.
“Given that the second phase (of COVID-19 infections in the UK) seems to be coming now, it is a really good time to be starting this,” he said.
The United States already has a $450 million deal for the cocktail in place, under the terms of which Regeneron will sell it around 70,000 to 300,000 potential treatment doses or 420,000 to 1.3 million prevention doses of REGN-COV2. Data is due later this month, Regeneron has said.
Alongside Regeneron, Eli Lilly, working with biotech firm AbCellera, is seen as a leading contender in the antibody race. In August it started testing whether its antibody can prevent COVID-19 infections in nursing homes. A separate trial testing the compound on recently diagnosed COVID patients may yield initial data in September or shortly after.
GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology also began testing an experimental antibody on newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients late last month.
AstraZeneca is for now testing its antibody-based cocktail on healthy volunteers for tolerability.

UK’s Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty

UK’s Johnson faces revolt over plan to break Brexit treaty

  • Boris Johnson’s plan to explicitly break international law has plunged Brexit back into crisis
  • The EU has ramped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will try to persuade rebellious lawmakers in his party to vote on Monday for a bill that would break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce deal and that Brussels says will wreck trade talks.
The House of Commons will debate the Internal Market Bill, which the EU has demanded Johnson scrap by the end of September, in the latest brinkmanship of a four-year saga since Britain voted narrowly to leave the bloc.
After the debate, in a vote that may come late, lawmakers will decide if the bill should go to the next stage.
Johnson’s plan to explicitly break international law has plunged Brexit back into crisis less than four months before Britain is finally due to leave the EU’s orbit at the end of a transition period, and jeopardized trade talks.
EU diplomats and officials said the bloc could take legal action against Britain, though there would be no resolution before the end-of-year deadline for its full exit.
The EU has ramped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit, which would be chaotic for business, markets and nearly $1 trillion in annual trade.
Johnson, who has a majority of 80 in the lower house of parliament, faces a growing revolt. All of Britain’s living former prime ministers have expressed concern about his plan as have many senior figures in his Conservative Party.
“No British minister should solemnly undertake to observe treaty obligations with his fingers crossed behind his back,” Johnson’s former Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who is influential with colleagues, said in The Times newspaper.
Conservative lawmaker Rehman Chishti, who was Johnson’s special envoy for freedom of religion, quit his role, saying he could not support the bill. “As an MP (lawmaker) for 10yrs & former Barrister, values of respecting rule of law & honoring one’s word are dear to me,” he tweeted.
British ministers say the bill, which explicitly states that it could be inconsistent with a host of international laws, is intended to clarify ambiguities — particularly over Northern Ireland — and act as a safeguard in case trade talks fall.
But some EU diplomats believe London is playing a game of chicken, inviting the collapse of trade talks to either get the deal it wants or leave without a deal.
The EU says it cannot trust those who break agreements and that if the bill is not effectively scrapped there will be no trade deal to cover everything from car parts to food.
The pound fell 3 percent last week on fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the bill was most likely a tactic and a “thin” free-trade deal was still possible as there were just a few outstanding issues.
If, as expected, it is passed in its second reading on Monday, there will be four more days of debate on the bill’s fine print — lasting into Tuesday of next week.
If the bill passes the lower house, it will undergo scrutiny in the House of Lords where opposition from Conservative members is expected to be even stronger.

