You are here

  • Home
  • Startup of the Week: Saudi chef introduces art of Italian pizza making in the Kingdom

Startup of the Week: Saudi chef introduces art of Italian pizza making in the Kingdom

1 / 3
Photo/Supplied
2 / 3
Photo/Supplied
3 / 3
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/vep8g

Updated 15 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Startup of the Week: Saudi chef introduces art of Italian pizza making in the Kingdom

  • Italian pizzas are very different from their US counterparts
Updated 15 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: To many of us, a pizza may just be a round and flattened base of dough topped with tomatoes, cheese, and other items of our choice. A true pizza lover will, however, scoff at this simple description of the classic Italian savory dish.

Those truly in love with pizza can easily tell you, without taking a bite, whether strict preparation guidelines were followed or not. Some are particular to the extent that they insist on having a pizza prepared according to the Italian standard.

Today, a variety of pizzas are available at various outlets but Italian pizzas especially are very much in demand and the Neapolitan pizza tops the chart. It appears to be so simple, but has some very strict preparation guidelines starting from the dough to the wood-fired oven.

Abdulaziz Salamah, a Saudi pizza chef who founded Pizzeria Dough, is considered a pioneer. He is one of the few pizza chefs who has learned the art of pizza making from Parma, Italy. Salamah is considered a specialist in Neapolitan pizzas and is also the first Saudi to win the world cup prize in a pizza-making competition in 2018.

In a bid to introduce Jeddah residents to the authentic taste of Italian pizzas, Salamah launched his restaurant in late 2019. The most popular items on the menu of his restaurant include the romana and Neapolitan pizzas.

“The smell of fresh burrata cheese, basil, tomato sauce, and the wood-fired oven has always inspired me as a chef,” he told Arab News. “I wanted to transform the real essence of the Italian experience to people in the Kingdom and guarantee the authentic Italian taste.”

Italian pizzas are very different from their US counterparts. They are lighter and made of Italian flour. Italian pizza dough is fermented for 24 hours and is free of oil and sugar, and its toppings contain tomato sauce and buffalo mozzarella cheese that is made from natural skimmed milk.

“An Italian pizza always has less cheese but people here are mostly in love with pizzas loaded with cheese. However, I decided to balance this thing at Pizzeria Dough. I also offer classic Italian pizza and other creative customized pizza,” Salamah added.

He has also received training from chef Samah, the main chef at Rossopomodoro restaurant in Jeddah.

“I love the wood-fired oven and the taste of the original napoletana pizza starting from the dough and tomato sauce to buffalo mozzarella cheese. Thanks to chef Samah who taught me a lot of pizza-making skills.”

Salamah has over 15 years of experience in the industry, working as a chef for 10 years with two Jeddah-based restaurants.

Salamah said he believed in exploring new avenues, adding he had overcome many challenging situations in his career with “persistence and determination.”

He said it was necessary to study one’s project keenly, assess the market requirements and equip oneself with the skills that gave you an edge over others.

“Learn from the previous mistakes and stand up for your project until you get there.”

Topics: Saudi chefs

Related

Fashion
Startup of the Week: RJ Apparel: Gaining a foothold in fast-growing fitness industry
photos
Saudi Arabia
Startup of the Week: QualSens — smart water technology for the future

Celebrity foodies make cookbook ‘Craving Palestine’ a global labor of love

Updated 14 September 2020
Ashleigh Stewart

Celebrity foodies make cookbook ‘Craving Palestine’ a global labor of love

Updated 14 September 2020
Ashleigh Stewart

DUBAI: From US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to real estate developer and father-to-supermodels Mohamed Hadid, prominent Palestinians from around the world have shared their favorite recipe for a new not-for-profit cookbook and fundraising movement. 

“Craving Palestine” was created by Lama Bazzari and her 17-year-old daughter Farrah Abuasad and features 100 recipes from Palestinians all over the world. The mother-daughter duo brought Palestinian chef Fadi Kattan on board to help with the fine tuning. 

It’s been a labor of love for all three contributors and after 18 months of hard work, it all culminates in the official launch this month.

“Craving Palestine” was created by Lama Bazzari and her 17-year-old daughter Farrah Abuasad. (Supplied)

“This book is a love letter to Palestine — our treasured homeland — and in celebration and preservation of our food, heritage and culture,” Bazzari said.

Recipes have been contributed by celebrities, activists, entrepreneurs, artists and writers; recognizable names include poet Naomi Shihab Nye and author Susan Abulhawa.

It is full of both time-worn recipes and inventive, modern takes on Palestinian cuisine — think tahini creme brulee, lentil croquettes, qidra and yafawi sfeeha.

But this isn’t just a recipe book.

“Craving Palestine” features 100 recipes from Palestinians all over the world. (Supplied)

Craving Palestine is a “global fundraising movement,” Kattan explained, that will not only showcase the Palestinian fare to the world, but will also support its development. Full proceeds of all book sales will go to Anera, an NGO that provides education, development and health programs to Palestinian communities across Palestine, Lebanon and Jordan.

“The great thing about this book is that it’s a collaborative work of 100 people who have sent in not only their recipes but their stories,” Kattan said.

“What has the meaning for me in all of this is to show the world the diversity of who Palestinians are.”

Mohamed Hadid is the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid. (Supplied)

Bazzari, who lived in Burqa and Nablus, was drawn to the project due to her background in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. She runs an angel investment fund, as well as micro finance and mentorship programs that foster job creation across refugee camps and impoverished communities. She also works to promote youth development and female empowerment across the MENA region. Her daughter, Abuasad, is a high schooler and a poet — some of her Palestinian-themed poetry pieces are featured in the book.

Kattan, who owns and operates the boutique Hosh Al-Syrian Guesthouse and its celebrated Fawda Cafe in Bethlehem, joined the project after being approached by Bazzar to contribute a recipe. He returned to Palestine from abroad and opened the Hosh complex in 2015 as a way to showcase modern Palestinian cuisine to locals and tourists alike. 

Fadi Kattan poses with Le Trio Joubran. (Supplied)

Kattan says all three founders “put our forces together” in order to approach well-known Palestinians to contribute to the book and admits he cannot pick a favorite recipe. He has contributed a few and several have come from his staff. Once the recipes had been gathered, Fattan and his team then cooked, authenticated and tested every one of them. 

“It was greatly rewarding to cook people’s recipes with all the respect in them. Each of the recipes carries so much, it carries family memories and it carries strong meaning for that person,” he said.

“It’s really all about telling a story.”

Topics: Craving Palestine

Latest updates

Startup of the Week: Saudi chef introduces art of Italian pizza making in the Kingdom
UN human rights experts slam Iranian wrestler’s execution
Oman's sultan amend some provisions of income tax law - state TV
US urges world court to reject Iran sanctions case
Netanyahu arrives in US for UAE-Israel peace signing ceremony

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.