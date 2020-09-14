RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, who is also the general supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), held talks with Martin Griffiths, UN special envoy for Yemen, in Riyadh on Monday.
During the meeting, they discussed the overall situation in the war-torn country and the progress made in the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.
The agreement aims at uniting all forces in Yemen within the state structure.
The Saudi envoy reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support to UN efforts in Yemen to reach a comprehensive political solution.
The SDRPY has launched more than 188 projects across Yemen in seven sectors: Health, energy, transportation, water, education, agriculture and fisheries, and building the capacities of government institutions.
The SDRPY, in partnership with the Saudi Sports Ministry, has also begun renovating the Martyr Ali Asaad Muthanna Sports Hall in Aden as part of the SDRPY’s aim to develop Yemen’s sports sector.
The SDRPY was established through a royal decree to assist the Yemeni people reconstruct their country.
Saudi Arabia launches more than 188 projects across Yemen
https://arab.news/2kwh3
Saudi Arabia launches more than 188 projects across Yemen
- The Saudi envoy reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support to UN efforts in Yemen to reach a comprehensive political solution
RIYADH: Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber, who is also the general supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), held talks with Martin Griffiths, UN special envoy for Yemen, in Riyadh on Monday.