You are here

  • Home
  • Walmart’s Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India ahead of big shopping event

Walmart’s Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India ahead of big shopping event

Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’, styled on the lines of Amazon’s Prime Day, rakes in its biggest sales for the year. (AFP file photo)
Updated 2 min 41 sec ago

Walmart’s Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India ahead of big shopping event

  • Flipkart’s ‘Big Billion Days’, styled on the lines of Amazon’s Prime Day, rakes in its biggest sales for the year
  • Company would also sign up more than 50,000 kiranas, or small grocery stores, for last-mile delivery
Updated 2 min 41 sec ago

BENGALURU: Walmart’s Flipkart said on Tuesday it would create 70,000 new jobs and employ many more as delivery partners and in other roles as it prepares for a surge in online shopping during the busy Indian festive season.
Flipkart, Amazon.com’s Indian unit and Reliance Industries’ fledgling e-commerce business are vying for a share of the booming online retail market, which received a big boost from the COVID-19 pandemic as more Indians used their smartphones to shop for groceries and other items.
Flipkart’s “Big Billion Days,” styled on the lines of Amazon’s Prime Day, rakes in its biggest sales for the year. The four- or five-day long sale usually starts around October to tap India’s festive season, which ends with Diwali.
The company said it would also sign up more than 50,000 kiranas, or small grocery stores, for last-mile delivery.
“While creating direct job opportunities across Flipkart’s supply chain, that include delivery executives, pickers, packers and sorters, there will also be additional indirect jobs created at Flipkart’s seller partner locations and (local corner stores),” the company said in an emailed statement.
Earlier this month, the e-commerce company launched an online wholesale service, Flipkart Wholesale, for mom-and-pop stores and other small businesses.

All eyes on Selena Gomez as she lauds Huda Beauty

Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

All eyes on Selena Gomez as she lauds Huda Beauty

Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Singer and mental health advocate Selena Gomez recently shared her favorite products from her newly-launched Rare Beauty makeup line in a video tutorial — and she gave special shout out to US-Iraqi makeup mogul Huda Kattan.

In the middle of taking viewers through her day-to-night makeup routine and re-creating the deep fuchsia lip she wore in her “Ice Cream” music video with K-pop group Blackpink, she pulled out the product from cult Middle Eastern cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty, that she goes to for the ultimate cat-eye look.

The 28-year-old is one of the latest celebrities to launch a makeup line. Instagram

After prepping her complexion and sculpting her features, Gomez turned her attention to her eyes, whipping out the Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette, Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner and the new Huda Beauty Legit Lashes mascara for when she wants to have “more of a look.”

The double-ended mascara is designed to create volume and length, and the former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star finds that a little goes a long way. “So, I will probably just put on a little bit,” said Gomez in the video as she swiped the mascara in upwards motions across her eyelashes. 

“BEAUTIFUL. So happy that you guys are loving your Legit Lashes,” wrote the Huda Beauty team on the brand’s Instagram account, alongside a snippet from the tutorial.

Iraqi-American beauty mogul Kattan debuted Huda Beauty’s  very first mascara back in May. Featuring two wands — one for lengthening and one for volume — the Legit Lashes mascara is designed to give anyone bold, dramatic eyelashes, one coat at a time.

Meanwhile, Kattan recently tested some Rare Beauty products after receiving a PR package from Gomez and gushed about the new line.

The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer had announced the beauty project back in February. However, the pandemic pushed the line’s summer 2020 launch date to September. The long-awaited line boasts concealer, lipstick, eyeshadow, mascara as well as a whopping 48 shades of foundation.

The Huda Beauty team even posted a product-by-product review on the brand’s blog, with a mix of feedback.

“It looked beautiful on light and medium skin tones, but the white pearl base wasn’t flattering and looked a little too sparkly on rich skin tones,” the team wrote about Gomez’s Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer.

Gomez is one of the latest celebrities to enter the beauty industry, joining the likes of Kylie Jenner, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian West.

Topics: Selena Gomez Huda Beauty

Latest updates

All eyes on Selena Gomez as she lauds Huda Beauty
Walmart’s Flipkart to hire 70,000 in India ahead of big shopping event
Afghan peace talk negotiators to hold first direct session on Tuesday
Nancy Ajram to perform delayed TikTok concert
Boat capsizes near Libya, 2 dozen migrants presumed dead

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.