Saudi Health Ministry warns against video claiming COVID-19 cure

A Saudi national travelling into Bahrain gets a nose swab at an immigration checkpoint on the King Fahd Causeway that reopened after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, at the Bahrain-Saudi border, Bahrain, September 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Ruba Obaid

  • The new cases put the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 326,930
JEDDAH: People have been warned about a viral video from a Saudi doctor claiming to have found a cure for COVID-19.

The warning came from Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly after the doctor in the video said he had found the right medicine for COVID-19 using different herbal components. He also said that his medicine had been clinically tested on 100 critical cases after he was given permission to carry out the experiment.

“We would like to clarify that the Kingdom has specialized bodies and controls for research,” Al-Abd Al-Aly tweeted. “In case there are sound scientific results, the research passes through professional accreditation and scientific publication after their evaluation. We warn against any claim that violates the controls, and those who carry it will be held accountable according to the regulations.”

Al-Abd Al-Aly has previously warned against such rumors and the use of home remedies that could do more harm than good.

The number of deaths in Saudi Arabia resulting from COVID-19 increased by 33 on Tuesday, bringing the toll to 4,338. The Kingdom’s fatality rate is fluctuating between 30 and 40.

A further 672 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country, raising the total to 326,930.

Makkah had the highest number of new cases with 73. There were 65 reported in Jeddah, 46 in Hofuf, 42 in Riyadh, and 38 in Madinah.

There are 17,570 active cases and 1,286 patients are being treated in critical care units.

A further 1,092 recoveries were recorded on Sunday, raising the total number to 305,022.

The highest number of recoveries in the past 24 hours was in Makkah with 142, followed by Madinah with 97, and Jeddah with 96.

An additional 51,453 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out, raising the total number of PCR tests carried out to more than 5.82 million.

The Health Ministry on Twitter advised people to take extra care of patients with kidney diseases, especially the elderly and those in high risk groups.

In addition to following precautionary measures, patients should maintain communication with their doctors and follow-up their blood pressure and health status.
 

Saudi Arabia says it stands by Palestinians, supports efforts for just solution to issue — cabinet

Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi Arabia says it stands by Palestinians, supports efforts for just solution to issue — cabinet

  • Kingdom supports solution to establish independent Palestinian state
  • UAE and Bahrain signed normalization agreements with Israel
Updated 16 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue, according to a cabinet statement.
“The cabinet notes that the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people and supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that enables the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative,” the statement said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization agreements with Israel at the White House in Washington.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet King Salman Palestine Palestine-Israel UAE-Israel relations

