What’s your beef? Chinese firms bet on plant-based meat

A cashier holds plant-based meatballs produced by startup Zhenmeat for sale at a Beijing restaurant amid a swing to healthier eating in the country. (Reuters)
Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

  • Its “meatballs” are now available on a trial basis at a Beijing store of Chinese hot-pot chain Hope Tree
BEIJING: A small but growing coterie of Chinese companies are betting on a bright future for plant-based meat products as consumers take their health more seriously in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though still a niche business compared to China’s giant meat supply chain, vegetarian alternatives to meat are gaining ground following health scares like the novel coronavirius and African swine fever, analysts and industry insiders said.

US-based Beyond Meat Inc. said last week it had signed a deal to open a production facility near Shanghai and earlier this year launched a partnership with Starbucks Corp. for its plant-based meat products to be sold by the cafe giant in China.

Beijing-based startup Zhenmeat, whose products include plant-based meatballs, beef patty, steak and dumplings, is one of many small Chinese companies entering the market. Its “meatballs” are now available on a trial basis at a Beijing store of Chinese hot-pot chain Hope Tree.

“Now after COVID-19 consumers are more concerned about health and restaurant brands are responding to this,” Zhenmeat founder and CEO Vince Lu told Reuters in an interview, adding that sales were “up considerably” since June.

Many curious customers at the Beijing Hope Tree restaurant said the meatballs — made from a base of pea and soy protein — tasted like tofu.

“Actually you can tell that it isn’t meat, but the feel of it in your mouth is very similar to beef. And I guess that plant-based meat is a little healthier than beef,” said Audrey Jiang, 30.

China Market Research Group Director Ben Cavender said the key to the future of the plant-based meat market was the taste.

“When we interview consumers the vast majority say they’re open to trying these products once,” he said. “But the big question is how do they like it? Do they see how they can fit it into their diet on daily basis, whether that’s cooking at home or at restaurants? But if they do like it they’ll keep buying.”

Zhenmeat’s Lu said there was a lot of competition in the market but the real competitor was the meat industry itself.

“The most important thing is that our true competitors are not those global giants who have already achieved great success such as Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods,” he said.

“Our true competitor is the whole livestock sector. It’s the animal protein industry.”

Turkish companies said to seek debt restructuring as virus hits

  • Pandemic lockdown has piled on troubles for businesses already struggling after the 2018 currency crisis
ISTANBUL: Debt-laden Turkish companies are seeking more time to repay bank loans after the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to sell assets, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Even before the virus hit Turkey in March, firms were seeking lower rates from banks after an aggressive monetary easing campaign and since then, large and small companies are looking for further revisions to nearly all of the restructurings agreed in the past two years, according to one source.

Conglomerate Dogus was among the companies preparing for talks, according to the source, who requested anonymity.

In response to a query from Reuters, Dogus said: “Our regular and usual negotiations with banks are, as always, underway within the framework of good relations.”

Other restructuring talks involving major companies are already happening, the source said.

Businesses in Turkey, as in other parts of the world, have been hit hard by lockdowns aiming to stop the spread of the virus, with the economy shrinking nearly 10 percent in the second quarter.

But Turkish companies were already weakened by a 2018 currency crisis and some, including Dogus, Yildiz and several energy firms,  signed billions of dollars worth of restructuring deals.

Asset sales were a key part of some of those restructuring agreements but the impact of the coronavirus crisis has deterred some would-be buyers, the sources said.

Turkish conglomerate and food giant Yildiz last month announced a revision in which it paid off $600 million for its syndication credit and extended the maturity to 2030.

The company declined to comment for this story.

In February, Reuters reported some conglomerates, including Dogus and Yildiz, were in talks for cheaper loans after the central bank cut rates from 24 percent in mid-2019. The policy rate is now 8.25 percent but hikes could be in store given high inflation and a record low lira. 

While M&A activity has largely stalled this year, some deals were struck including Zynga’s purchase of Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion in June. 

