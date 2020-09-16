You are here

  • Home
  • China’s factory output quickens as retail sales surge

China’s factory output quickens as retail sales surge

This photo taken on September 14, 2020 shows employees working on a car assembly line at a Dongfeng factory in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p6dr8

Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

China’s factory output quickens as retail sales surge

  • Industrial output growth quickened to 5.6 percent in August from a year earlier
Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s industrial output accelerated the most in eight months in August, while retail sales grew for the first time this year, suggesting the economic recovery is gathering pace as demand starts to improve.

An annual decline in fixed-asset investment over January-August also moderated due to government stimulus efforts.

After the pandemic paralyzed the economy, China’s recovery has been gaining momentum as pent-up demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports propel a rebound.

“We think that China’s economic recovery is on a reasonably firm footing now and should continue through Q4 and into 2021, with solid investment growth, gradually recovering consumption momentum and resilient exports,” said Louis Kuijs at Oxford Economics.

Industrial output growth quickened to 5.6 percent in August from a year earlier, the fastest gain in eight months, data from the National Statistics Bureau showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 5.1 percent rise from 4.8 percent in July.

Retail sales also rose 0.5 percent on-year, snapping a seven-month downturn and beating analysts’ forecast for zero growth. It July, sales dropped 1.1 percent.

Consumer confidence has been picking up lately, from spending on automobiles and duty-free shopping. Auto sales rose 11.8 percent in August from a year earlier while sales of telecoms products jumped 25.1 percent year-on-year, the data showed.

Fixed-asset investment fell 0.3 percent in January-August from the same period last year, compared with a forecast 0.4 percent slide and a 1.6 percent decline in the first seven months of the year.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60 percent of total investment, fell 2.8 percent in January-August, compared with a
5.7 percent decline in the first seven months of the year.

Topics: China industry industrial output

Related

World
China confirms it detained 12 Hong Kongers at sea last month
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns

Turkish companies said to seek debt restructuring as virus hits

Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

Turkish companies said to seek debt restructuring as virus hits

  • Pandemic lockdown has piled on troubles for businesses already struggling after the 2018 currency crisis
Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Debt-laden Turkish companies are seeking more time to repay bank loans after the coronavirus pandemic upended plans to sell assets, according to four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Even before the virus hit Turkey in March, firms were seeking lower rates from banks after an aggressive monetary easing campaign and since then, large and small companies are looking for further revisions to nearly all of the restructurings agreed in the past two years, according to one source.

Conglomerate Dogus was among the companies preparing for talks, according to the source, who requested anonymity.

In response to a query from Reuters, Dogus said: “Our regular and usual negotiations with banks are, as always, underway within the framework of good relations.”

Other restructuring talks involving major companies are already happening, the source said.

Businesses in Turkey, as in other parts of the world, have been hit hard by lockdowns aiming to stop the spread of the virus, with the economy shrinking nearly 10 percent in the second quarter.

But Turkish companies were already weakened by a 2018 currency crisis and some, including Dogus, Yildiz and several energy firms,  signed billions of dollars worth of restructuring deals.

Asset sales were a key part of some of those restructuring agreements but the impact of the coronavirus crisis has deterred some would-be buyers, the sources said.

Turkish conglomerate and food giant Yildiz last month announced a revision in which it paid off $600 million for its syndication credit and extended the maturity to 2030.

The company declined to comment for this story.

In February, Reuters reported some conglomerates, including Dogus and Yildiz, were in talks for cheaper loans after the central bank cut rates from 24 percent in mid-2019. The policy rate is now 8.25 percent but hikes could be in store given high inflation and a record low lira. 

While M&A activity has largely stalled this year, some deals were struck including Zynga’s purchase of Turkish mobile-game maker Peak for $1.8 billion in June. 

Topics: Turkey turkish economy COVID-19 Turkish lira

Related

Business & Economy
New homes, highways boost flood risk on Turkey’s northern coast
Middle-East
Turkey says east Med ship will return after maintenance

Latest updates

Saudi authorities take steps to strengthen agriculture sector
Bitish envoy to Saudi Arabia visits Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition headquarters
Dr. Khaled Al-Yahya, secretary-general of the Council of Saudi Chambers
Even cancer can’t keep Saudi teacher from his life’s mission
Passengers leave Saudi Arabia as international flights resume

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.