Philippine president in ‘humanitarian’ plea to Malaysia over virus-stranded Filipinos

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (AFP)
Updated 16 September 2020
Ellie Aben

  • Duterte’s appeal follows war of words over disputed territory of Sabah where 3,000 Filipinos are trapped
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday brushed differences aside and appealed to the Malaysian government’s “humanitarian sense” in helping to repatriate 3,000 Filipinos stranded in a disputed part of Borneo due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Filipino leader’s plea came despite a long-standing dispute between the two countries over the territory of Sabah, a Malaysian state in the island’s north.

“That has been a very ticklish issue between our government and we are trying our best to appeal to the humanitarian sense of the Malaysian government to please help our citizens in your country, as we would do for your citizens if they are in our country,” Duterte said in an address.

The president made his request after being briefed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on the progress of repatriation efforts for overseas Filipinos.

Nearly 400 Filipinos are expected to arrive from Sabah within the week, joining about 2,000 others who have returned home from Malaysia since June when the government initiated the process.

The total number of repatriated Filipinos includes those who were affected by the cancellation of flights and Malaysia’s border closures following the COVID-19 outbreak. The majority of them are undocumented workers. This is in addition to nearly 3,000 Filipinos in Sabah who are still awaiting repatriation. 

Duterte’s appeal for help follows a war of words between the two countries in July after Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. asserted Philippines’ control over the disputed territory of Sabah by tweeting that it was “not in Malaysia.”

Locsin was reacting to a tweet by the American embassy in Manila talking about the US Agency for International Development (USAID) donating hygiene kits to “returning Filipino repatriates from Sabah, Malaysia.”

It led to Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hishammuddin Hussein calling Locsin’s tweet an “irresponsible statement that affects bilateral ties.”

Two months later, in August, Malaysia issued a note verbale rejecting the Philippines’ claim over Sabah.

Meanwhile, in his address on Monday, Duterte also instructed the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its attaches to assist Filipino workers stranded at sea due to the pandemic.

“I would like to direct the foreign affairs department, our commercial attache, and even the police – we have police and military guys who are assigned in the different embassies – kindly check and do a validation report if there are Filipinos stranded in your ... area of responsibility in countries where you are assigned,” he said.

He added that there were Filipino seafarers stuck out at sea after their ships had been prevented from docking in ports due to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

“In so many places around the world where Filipinos are working, some are still in limbo. They do not know where they will go and whether or not they could still go home,” he said, adding that some were even “infected with COVID-19.”

Duterte said it “pained” him to think that there may be any “inadequacy in the assistance being extended by the government,” and he tasked officials from the country’s diplomatic missions abroad to work with governments in their jurisdictions to help the stranded workers.

“A human being should never, never be a commodity that is just left behind to rot. These are human beings and Filipinos,” he added.

Activists reject Pakistan PM’s call for execution of rapists

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called for public hanging or chemical castration of convicted rapists, legal experts and human rights activists said on Tuesday that authorities should instead focus on strengthening the justice system to halt a rising tide of sexual violence in the country.

Khan’s call for tougher punishment came amid nationwide outrage over the gang rape of a woman in Punjab province last week. 

The victim was attacked after her car ran out of petrol early on Thursday on a national highway while she was driving from Lahore to Gujranwala with her children. 

The incident sparked anger across Pakistan, where rape cases remain vastly underreported, with the prime minister telling a television program on Monday that he would like convicted rapists to be publicly executed or chemically castrated.

However, rights activists said the punishments would be a “diversion from the real issue.”

“In most countries that allow chemical castration, these are only carried out in a regulated manner against perpetrators of child sexual abuse, and in consultation with doctors and psychologists,” Reema Omer, legal adviser for the South Asia International Commission of Jurists, told Arab News. 

Punishment is “often voluntary and a condition for offenders to get parole,” she said.

“The objective is rehabilitation and to avoid repeat offenses. It is not viewed as exemplary punishment for all kinds of sexual offenses, which appears to be what the prime minister is suggesting,” she added. 

Rape is a serious criminal offense in Pakistan, with punishment ranging from a minimum of 10 years in prison to death.

 Official data on the number of rape cases is unavailable, though experts estimate it could be in the thousands each year. 

Omer said that every time an incident of rape is reported, there is public outrage and an “erroneous focus” on increasing the sentence. 

“Even the most severe penalty won’t deter such crimes if perpetrators know there is less than 5 percent chance they will be convicted,” she said.

 If Pakistan legalizes chemical castration of rapists, it will join a small group of nations that allow such punishment, including Indonesia, Poland, Russia and Estonia, as well as some states in the US.

In 2011, South Korea became the first Asian country to allow chemical castration as a punishment for rape. 

The procedure involves using a drug to reduce testosterone levels and lower the sex drive.

Sarah Zaman, a director at War Against Rape, a non-government organization based in Karachi, said that the crime is rampant in Pakistan due to systematic flaws to hold culprits accountable. 

“Instead of increasing the punishments, we need to defeat the culture that encourages such crimes,” she told Arab News. 

Zaman urged the government to strengthen the criminal justice system to increase the conviction rate in rape cases from the current 4 percent and to ensure “timely justice.”

Reacting to the prime minister’s call for rapists to be hanged, she said: “It’s ignorant and short-sighted, and it won’t help reduce the problem.”

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, said the group had urged the government to establish special courts for serious crimes, including rape. 

“Sufficient laws and strict punishments regarding rape already exist. We need to ensure their implementation,” he told Arab News.

Maliha Zia Lari, a human rights activist and lawyer, said the government should focus on the “certainty of punishment” through reforms in the criminal justice system instead of diverting the debate by making “irrelevant statements.” 

“We need to understand that rape is a power offense and not a lust crime,” she told Arab News. 

“Unfortunately, this is embedded in our society. We need to change the patriarchal mindset to curb sexual violence against women.”

