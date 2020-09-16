You are here

Fire near Greece's Samos migrant camp under control, three detained

A policeman escorts migrants carrying their belongings who remained near the burnt Moria camp toward a new temporary camp, set up to shelter refugees a few days after a fire destroyed the camp, on the island of Lesbos on September 13, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The fire, which broke out at a forest near the camp, did not threaten its facilities
  • The cause of the fire near the registration center that hosts about 4,700 migrants was still unclear
ATHEN: Greek authorities have brought under control a fire that broke out near a migrant camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Samos late on Tuesday, fire brigade and police officials said.
The fire, which broke out at a forest near the camp, did not threaten its facilities, a fire brigade official said on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire near the registration center that hosts about 4,700 migrants was still unclear. Three migrants are being detained as part of an investigation into the incident, a police official said.
A fire razed Greece’s largest refugee camp on the island of Lesbos last week, forcing more than 12,000 people on to the streets and bringing the long-running migrant crisis on Europe’s border back up the political agenda.

Large fire in Italian city of Ancona

Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

Large fire in Italian city of Ancona

  • The fire service said the fire broke out near the port at around 12.30 a.m.
Updated 45 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN: A large fire broke out near the port area of the Ancona, on Italy’s Adriatic coast in the early hours of Wednesday morning, sending a huge column of flame and smoke into the air, officials said, but no casualties were reported.
The fire service said the fire broke out near the port at around 12.30 a.m. involving several warehouses and said 16 firefighting teams were present at the scene.

