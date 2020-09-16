You are here

Madonna to direct own biopic on ‘roller coaster’ life

Madonna will direct and co-write the film. (AFP)
Updated 16 September 2020
AFP

NEW YORK: Madonna has revealed that her next project will be the movie of her life — and the final product should meet with her approval as she is bringing it to the screen herself.

The 62-year-old “Material Girl,” with a four-decade career as a singer, actress and cultural touchstone, will direct the biopic, according to a statement from movie studio Universal.

Madonna will also co-write, with Diablo Cody who won an Oscar for the screenplay of coming-of-age dramedy "Juno."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Are you ready for the story of my life....................✍️ Am I? #livetotell #diablocody #screenplay

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being,” Madonna said in a statement posted to her website.

“The focus of this film will always be music,” she added. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive.”

The entertainer enthused about “so many untold and inspiring stories” from her “roller coaster” life and asked, “who better to tell it than me?”

Universal’s Donna Langley described the Michigan native – real name Madonna Louise Ciccone – as “the ultimate icon.”

"With her singular gift of creating art that is as accessible as it is boundary-pushing, she has shaped our culture in a way very few others have," Langley said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am deeply sorry that I have to cancel my concert scheduled for Monday January 27th in London. Under doctors guidance I have been told to rest for a few days. As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first. The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot. As always- anyone who purchased a ticket will be refunded for tickets purchased that evening. The show on Wednesday January 29th will go as scheduled. Again I am deeply sorry to disappoint anyone and please know that it hurts me more than you can imagine to have to cancel any shows. Thank you again for your understanding. .

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

Madonna, responsible for hits such as “Like a Prayer,” “Material Girl” and “Like a Virgin,” is one of the most prolific artists of her time, having sold 335 million albums.

She made her film debut in 1985’s “Desperately Seeking Susan” and won the Best Actress Golden Globe for 1996’s “Evita” before directing and co-writing “W.E.” in 2011.

Topics: Madonna

