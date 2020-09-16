You are here

UK repatriates British child from Syria

Rights groups estimate there is roughly 60 British children stranded in refugee camps in northeast Syria. (File/Reuters)
AFP

  • The child was repatriated from a Syrian Democratic Forces camp in northeast Syria
  • Save the Children said last year that more than 60 British children were stranded in Syria
LONDON: Britain said on Wednesday it had repatriated a child from Syria, one of dozens of British children thought to be trapped in the war-torn country.
British officials have previously faced criticism for refusing to help nationals including children to return home after they or their parents were accused of joining Daesh.
“Pleased we have been able to bring home a British child from Syria,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter.
“Safely facilitating the return of orphans or unaccompanied British children, where possible, is the right thing to do.”
The foreign ministry declined to provide further details, citing reporting restrictions on cases involving minors.
Save the Children said in a report last year that more than 60 British children were stranded in northeast Syria.
The UK has taken a strict approach, stripping citizenship from some of those suspected of traveling to support the Daesh.
Among the most high profile cases is that of Shamima Begum who was 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from east London left to join the jihadist group in 2015.
She claims to have married a Dutch convert soon after arriving in Daesh-held territory who subsequently died.
Begum, now 20 and marooned in a refugee camp, was discovered nine months pregnant in another camp in February last year, and her newborn baby died soon after she gave birth.
Two of her other children also died under Daesh rule.
Britain annulled her UK citizenship on national security grounds after an outcry led by right-wing media but Begum has mounted a legal challenge of the decision.
The UK supreme court is set to decide on whether she can return to Britain to fight the case in court.

Topics: Daesh Syria refugees Shamima Begum

EU chief calls for ‘European Health Union’ amid pandemic

Updated 41 min 36 sec ago
AFP

EU chief calls for ‘European Health Union’ amid pandemic

  • von der Leyen said the coronavirus pandemic had underlined the need for closer cooperation
  • “For me, it is crystal clear — we need to build a stronger European Health Union,” she said
Updated 41 min 36 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged EU members to build a stronger health union on Wednesday, promising a biomedical research agency and a global summit.
In her first annual State of the European Union address, von der Leyen said the coronavirus pandemic had underlined the need for closer cooperation. “The people of Europe are still suffering,” she said.
“For me, it is crystal clear — we need to build a stronger European Health Union,” she said. “And we need to strengthen our crisis preparedness and management of cross-border health threats.”
Addressing MEPs in the European Parliament, von der Leyen said her commission would try to reinforce the European Medicines Agency and European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
And she announced the creation of a new agency for biomedical advanced research and development, dubbed BARDA.
Then next year, she will work with Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and the Italian G20 presidency to convene a global health summit to learn and share the lessons of the coronavirus crisis.
“This will show Europeans that our Union is there to protect all,” she said.
Health policy remains the responsibility of EU member states and, while Brussels has tried to coordinate the bloc’s response to the epidemic, national lockdowns and border rules have varied widely.

Topics: European Union EU Coronavirus

