You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 may have peaked in many African countries: Experts

COVID-19 may have peaked in many African countries: Experts

The COVID-19 pandemic has peaked earlier than expected in many African countries, contrary to earlier predictions, experts said. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pdpku

Updated 16 September 2020
Arab News

COVID-19 may have peaked in many African countries: Experts

  • “We are certainly observing a pattern that confounds us a little”: Epidemiology specialist
  • Similar pattern can be seen in Yemen, where epidemic seems to have “passed”
Updated 16 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The COVID-19 pandemic has peaked earlier than expected in many African countries, contrary to earlier predictions, experts have told British MPs.
Scientists do not know the reason behind the early peaks, but one theory is that people in these countries have been exposed to other infections in the past and this has caused “pre-existing immunity to COVID-19,” The Guardian newspaper reported.
A specialist in epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine told MPs it is “broadly” true that coronavirus has not behaved in expected ways in African countries including Sudan, Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania.
“We are certainly observing a pattern that confounds us a little,” Prof. Francesco Checchi told an inquiry into the impact of the disease on humanitarian crises, which is being carried out by the UK’s international development committee.
“In a few important case studies … what seems to be happening is the epidemic may be peaking earlier than our naive models predicted.”
A similar pattern can be seen in Yemen, which “is one of the few countries where to my knowledge there is almost no prevention of COVID-19 transmission,” he said.
“The anecdotal reports we’re getting inside Yemen are pretty consistent that the epidemic has ‘passed’,” he added.
“There was a peak in May, June across Yemen, where hospitalization facilities were being overwhelmed. That is no longer the case.”
Checchi said it is possible that the population had acquired a kind of herd immunity, at least temporarily.
The theory that most of the population in countries where the pandemic peak had arrived before it was expected had temporary immunity has “radical implications,” for example on when to send children back to school, he added.

Topics: Coronavirus Africa

Related

World
India coronavirus cases surge to 4.85 million
Middle-East
UAE approves COVID-19 vaccine for health workers

Pakistan opens criminal probes into 50 pilots, 5 civil aviation officials

Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

Pakistan opens criminal probes into 50 pilots, 5 civil aviation officials

  • The probes come roughly three months after Pakistan grounded dozens of pilots over allegedly dubious qualifications
  • The pilot scandal has tainted Pakistan’s aviation industry and especially flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines
Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has opened criminal investigations into 50 pilots and at least five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure licenses, according to two senior government sources and cabinet meeting minutes seen by Reuters.
The probes come roughly three months after Pakistan grounded dozens of pilots over allegedly dubious qualifications. At the time, the civil aviation regulator said it would conduct a detailed investigation into the scandal.
On the government’s orders, Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched criminal probes into the matter, according to minutes from Tuesday’s cabinet meeting and the sources, who declined to be named because the discussions are private.
A show-cause notice served to one of the pilots and seen by Reuters said the FIA was investigating “alleged corruption, violations, malpractices in (the) issuance of flight crew licenses.”
Munir Ahmed Shaikh, a senior FIA official, confirmed that a probe into the matter was ongoing, but declined to comment any further. The civil aviation ministry declined to comment until the government makes the matter public.
The ministry submitted the findings of its inquiry to the cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, said the sources, adding that another 32 pilots have separately been suspended for a year.
“The cabinet was told that FIA has opened proceedings into the pilots whose licenses were revoked, and the civil aviation officials who connived with them,” said the minutes from the meeting seen by Reuters.
The pilot scandal has tainted Pakistan’s aviation industry and especially flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), which has been barred from flying to Europe and the United States after dozens of its pilots were named in the initial list of 262 with allegedly “dubious” licenses.
That list had been made public after an initial probe into a PIA plane crash in Karachi in May found that the pilots did not follow standard procedures and disregarded alarms.
The initial list sparked controversy however, as PIA and the local pilot’s association noted that many of the pilots named had long since retired and some were even deceased.
Reuters was unable to establish whether the remaining 180 pilots on the initial list were still under investigation or if they had been cleared of any wrongdoing.
A spokesman for PALPA, the local pilots’ association, said it had no clarity on the status of the probe. A spokesman for PIA said the airline was awaiting details.

Topics: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

Iraqi football looks to business to invest in its infrastructure
Saudi woman barber brushes off taboo
British Airways ‘fighting for survival,’ warns boss
Japan’s virus-hit economy ‘too weak’ for new PM’s reforms plans
Pandemic cuts global marine fuel demand

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.