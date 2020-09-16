You are here

New US embassy in Riyadh to be designed by California based Morphosis Architects

The US has announced the architect firm that will design its new embassy in Riyadh. (File/Getty Images)
San Francisco Federal Building in California, US. (Morphosis Architects)
The Kolon One & Only Tower in Seoul, South Korea. (Morphosis Architects)
Bill & Melinda Gates Hall at Cornell University in Ithaca,United States. (Morphosis Architects)
LONDON: The US has announced the architect firm that will design its new embassy in Riyadh.
California based Morphosis Architects will draw plans for the building, the State Department said on Wednesday.
The US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid signed an agreement last year for the purchase of land for the new US Embassy compound in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
Morphosis has already designed the new US Embassy campus in Beirut, which is being built adjacent to the current embassy.
The firm was recognized in the International Architecture Awards 2020 for designing Kolon One & Only Tower in Seoul, South Korea.




The Kolon One & Only Tower in Seoul, South Korea. (Morphosis Architects)


It also designed the Hanking Center Tower under construction in Shenzhen, China, the Bill & Melinda Gates Hall at Cornell University and the San Francisco Federal Building California.




San Francisco Federal Building in California, US. (Morphosis Architects)


The State Department also announced architects for buildings in Mauritius and the Caribbean. It said the buildings would “represent American values and the American people around the world.”




Bill & Melinda Gates Hall at Cornell University in Ithaca,United States. (Morphosis Architects)

Ancient human, animal remains found in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk

LONDON: Archaeologists working near Tabuk in Saudi Arabia have found what is believed to be evidence of the oldest human habitation on the Arabian peninsula.

Footprints of humans, elephants and other animals dating back more than 120,000 years were discovered on the edge of an ancient dry lake on the outskirts of the city, the Ministry of Culture’s Heritage Commission announced on Wednesday.

Traces of footprints were found from seven humans, 107 camels and 43 elephants, as well as ibex and other bovine species, which archaeologists believe were moving in herds.

A further 233 fossils of elephants and bone remains of oryx were discovered, along with signs of the presence of predators, which were identified by traces of elephant tusk marks on their bone remains.

The discovery was made by a joint Saudi and international team of archaeologists.

In 2018, an archaeological team discovered the 85,000-year-old remains of an ancient man in the Nefud desert on the outskirts of Tabuk. The Saudi Commission for Tourism and Heritage said it was one of the most important discoveries of the year.

