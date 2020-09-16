New US embassy in Riyadh to be designed by California based Morphosis Architects

LONDON: The US has announced the architect firm that will design its new embassy in Riyadh.

California based Morphosis Architects will draw plans for the building, the State Department said on Wednesday.

The US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid signed an agreement last year for the purchase of land for the new US Embassy compound in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

Morphosis has already designed the new US Embassy campus in Beirut, which is being built adjacent to the current embassy.

The firm was recognized in the International Architecture Awards 2020 for designing Kolon One & Only Tower in Seoul, South Korea.







The Kolon One & Only Tower in Seoul, South Korea. (Morphosis Architects)





It also designed the Hanking Center Tower under construction in Shenzhen, China, the Bill & Melinda Gates Hall at Cornell University and the San Francisco Federal Building California.







San Francisco Federal Building in California, US. (Morphosis Architects)





The State Department also announced architects for buildings in Mauritius and the Caribbean. It said the buildings would “represent American values and the American people around the world.”