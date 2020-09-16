You are here

UAE records 842 new Covid-19 cases, other Gulf countries report less

A member of medical staff wearing a protective face mask and gloves takes a swab from a man during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. (File/Reuters)
  • Kuwait announced 698 new cases and one death
  • In Bahrain, 627 cases emerged in past 24 hours
DUBAI: The UAE on Wednesday recorded 842 new cases of the COVID-19 and one death.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of infected cases since the pandemic began has reached 81,782, while the total deaths reached 402.
Some 821 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 71,456 cases.

Dubai Economy said it had issued 12 fines to shops in malls and gyms for failing to implement government measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Inspection teams also issued warnings to five other facilities because of the lack of posters illustrating social distancing.
Meanwhile, Kuwait announced 698 new cases and one death, bringing the total to 96,999 and 571 respectively.
Health ministry spokesperson Abdullah Al-Sanad said 9,241 cases are still active and receiving the necessary medical care, with 93 of them in critical condition.

The ministry also said 968 cases have recovered, bringing the total number to 87,187.
In Oman, the total number of registered infections is 91,196 and 805 deaths, a rate of 0.8 percent. The number of cases that have recovered from the virus amounted to 84,363, with a cure rate of 92.5 percent, the health ministry said.
And Bahrain said the total number of deaths from the virus had risen to 215 and 627 new infected cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,597.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 UAE Kuwait Oman Bahrain

Bahrain crown prince volunteers in Covid-19 vaccine trial

Bahrain crown prince volunteers in Covid-19 vaccine trial

  • Trials are being conducted in collaboration with UAE’s G42 Healthcare and Sinopharm
MANAMA: Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad on Wednesday took part in the third phase of COVID-19 vaccine trials underway in the kingdom.
The clinical trials are being conducted in collaboration with Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare using a vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm CNBG, the sixth-largest producer of vaccines in the world. 
Up to 6,000 volunteers will participate in the Bahrain trials, selected from those who meet the required medical criteria. 
The trial involves administering a vaccine to the selected volunteers, in order to study the effectiveness of antibody production and its protection against the virus.
“Today I was privileged to stand together with our vaccine volunteers, each one of them determined to play their part in working to protect others, not just at home in our kingdom, but right across the globe” and “this global crisis requires a global response,” the crown prince, said.
He added: “In Bahrain we are proud to say we have stepped forward and shouldered responsibility, first in sharing in treatment and testing best practice, and now in support of safe vaccine testing and development.”    

Topics: Bahrain COVID-19 Coronavirus Bahrain’ Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa

