UAE records 842 new Covid-19 cases, other Gulf countries report less

DUBAI: The UAE on Wednesday recorded 842 new cases of the COVID-19 and one death.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of infected cases since the pandemic began has reached 81,782, while the total deaths reached 402.

Some 821 cases recovered from COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 71,456 cases.

Dubai Economy said it had issued 12 fines to shops in malls and gyms for failing to implement government measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Inspection teams also issued warnings to five other facilities because of the lack of posters illustrating social distancing.

Meanwhile, Kuwait announced 698 new cases and one death, bringing the total to 96,999 and 571 respectively.

Health ministry spokesperson Abdullah Al-Sanad said 9,241 cases are still active and receiving the necessary medical care, with 93 of them in critical condition.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 698 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 968 حالة شفاء، و 3 حالات وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 96,999 حالة pic.twitter.com/Y5tTilRK5a — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) September 16, 2020

The ministry also said 968 cases have recovered, bringing the total number to 87,187.

In Oman, the total number of registered infections is 91,196 and 805 deaths, a rate of 0.8 percent. The number of cases that have recovered from the virus amounted to 84,363, with a cure rate of 92.5 percent, the health ministry said.

And Bahrain said the total number of deaths from the virus had risen to 215 and 627 new infected cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of active cases to 6,597.