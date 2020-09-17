You are here

  • Home
  • European firms pledge green business overhaul

European firms pledge green business overhaul

The Green Deal is a key plank in the EU’s aim of helping economic recovery and limiting global warming. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ay4b

Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

European firms pledge green business overhaul

  • The European Green Deal forms a key plank of von der Leyen’s plan for the EU to both recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Executives from 30 of Europe’s leading companies backed the EU’s Green Deal on Wednesday and pledged to overhaul their businesses to help the bloc achieve climate-neutrality by 2050.

The commitment, from companies including Deutsche Bank, Axa, Snam and Royal DSM came ahead of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s State of the Union address in Brussels.

The European Green Deal forms a key plank of von der Leyen’s plan for the EU to both recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit global warming.

The company leaders are all part of a CEO Action Group for the European Green Deal, launched last year in cooperation with the World Economic Forum and the Commission with the aim of mobilizing business to contribute to the political effort.

In a statement, the group laid out its initial plan for businesses to help ensure that the COVID-19 recovery plan reset the bloc’s economic growth model with a focus on the circular economy, which embraces recyling and reusing, as well as renewable energy and low-carbon industries.

“We have to take more and faster action with more emphasis on sustainability and circularity. The European Green Deal presents an opportunity to do just this. It requires a strong partnership between business, politics and society,” said the co-chairs of the group, Axa CEO Thomas Buberl and Feike Sybesma, honorary chairman of Royal DSM.

The leaders laid out a number of steps, including “embracing new production and work models” and backed “clear, time-bound and measurable targets” for any companies receiving COVID-19 bailout money.

A key part of that would entail making sure each company’s business model was in line with the plan, providing training and education to help people prosper in the new economy.

The next step for the group, whose members employ about three million people and account for around €850 billion in revenues, will be to agree concrete actions by topic that the companies will commit to and report on.

Topics: European firms European Union Green Deal

Related

Business & Economy
European firms say China business ‘more difficult’
World
EU chief calls for ‘European Health Union’ amid pandemic

Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

  • The two companies are in talks about opening a direct shipping line between Jebel Ali and Eilat
Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Dubai’s DP World is partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israel’s two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East states, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a historic agreement to normalize ties, and marks a big development in trade and economic collaboration.

Dubai state-owned DP World, which operates ports from Hong Kong to Buenos Aires, signed a series of agreements with Israel’s DoverTower, including a joint bid in the privatization of Haifa Port on the Mediterranean, one of Israel’s two main sea terminals.

“Israel has two ports, the port of Ashdod and the port of Haifa. They are strong ports in excellent locations. If there is an opportunity, there is nothing to prevent us from having a presence there,” DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told Arabiya TV.

DoverTower is owned by Israeli businessman Shlomi Fogel, a shareholder in Israel Shipyards and a partner in the Eilat port.

Fogel said as a result of the deal, DP World will collaborate with Israel Shipyards on the joint venture that will participate in the tender for the Haifa privatization.

DP World and DoverTower said they will also examine opening a direct shipping line between the Red Sea port of Eilat and Dubai’s Jebel Ali, the Middle East’s largest transshipment hub.

“Our work to build trade routes between the UAE, Israel and beyond will help our customers to do business in the region more easily and efficiently,” bin Sulayem said.

Israel is selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to encourage competition and bring down costs.

Haifa Port will need to be upgraded to compete with a modern one being built in the area by China’s Shanghai International Port Group.

Israel Shipyards and Dubai’s Drydocks World will also examine partnering in producing and marketing products in Dubai.

Topics: Haifa Port DP World Dubai

Related

Business & Economy
DP World and Canada fund strike $4.5 billion global ports deal
Business & Economy
Global port operator DP World says outlook uncertain as Q2 volumes fall

Latest updates

Who is Japan’s new prime minister?
Saudi workers to get digital skills upgrade
Saudi education minister opens two digital colleges for women
Saudi Arabia looks to close gender pay gap
Saudi T20 launches ‘sustainable future’ webinars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.