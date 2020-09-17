You are here

Iraqi football looks to business to invest in its infrastructure

Diwaniyah’s dilapidated stadium has no floodlights and seating only on one side. (AFP)
Updated 17 September 2020
AFP

  • The plan will be kicked off by a $5 million investment from his own fortune, earned through his family-owned holding company
BAGHDAD: With Iraqi government coffers running perilously low, state-sponsored football clubs are exploring private investments for the first time — and Diwaniyah is leading the way.

Hussein Al-Ankoushi, a 33-year-old lawyer and businessman, returned to his southern hometown of Diwaniyah in 2019 to build up its local club after years in Europe and the US.

He is pushing a policy seen as radical in Iraq: Private investment to plug the state’s shrinking funding.

“Football is one of the best investments in the world,” Ankoushi told AFP in an interview.

“When we think of Spain, Germany or England, we think of their football teams — all owned by businessmen.

“We want to develop our infrastructure so we can benefit from such financial revenues too,” he said. The smartly dressed businessman spoke from Diwaniyah’s dilapidated stadium, which has no floodlights and seating only on one side.

“How can you play real football in these poor conditions?” asked Ankoushi, who said he would prioritize renovating the stadium, buying new strips for players and provide buses to take players to away games.

To do this, he has rolled out a money-making plan modelled on foreign clubs: more televised marketing, private sponsorships, and revenue from player transfers.

The plan will be kicked off by a $5 million investment from his own fortune, earned through his family-owned holding company and more than two dozen petrol stations he owns across Iraq.

Ankoushi hopes his strategy will allow the Diwaniyah club to bypass the slow and profoundly corrupt bureaucracy of Iraq’s government.

“Our fans will see something different,” Ankoushi pledged. “Instead of standing outside the offices of government officials and begging them for money, we’ll be supporting ourselves.”

Iraq’s football highpoint was in 2007, when its national team won the Asian Cup in an upset despite the sectarian warfare ripping apart many of its cities.

But it also has 20 club teams, of which 14 are owned by ministries or other government bodies, with state-funded budgets of up to $1.7 million each. The remaining six are owned by cities, and receive a yearly stipend of just $9,000 from the youth ministry. They have used ticket sales and meagre profits from player transfers to cover the rest of their expenses.

But this year, Iraq is raking in record-low state revenues due to the simultaneous shocks of low oil prices, OPEC production restrictions and the Covid-19 pandemic. To save money, the government has cut all non-operational expenses — including to sports teams.

Muladh Al-Amin, a researcher and sports analyst, said: “It’s important for businessmen to invest in Iraq’s football clubs because they’re able to build stadiums and improve facilities, and this, in turn, will pump up the fans.”

Topics: Iraqi football Diwaniyah

Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

  • The two companies are in talks about opening a direct shipping line between Jebel Ali and Eilat
JERUSALEM: Dubai’s DP World is partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israel’s two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East states, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a historic agreement to normalize ties, and marks a big development in trade and economic collaboration.

Dubai state-owned DP World, which operates ports from Hong Kong to Buenos Aires, signed a series of agreements with Israel’s DoverTower, including a joint bid in the privatization of Haifa Port on the Mediterranean, one of Israel’s two main sea terminals.

“Israel has two ports, the port of Ashdod and the port of Haifa. They are strong ports in excellent locations. If there is an opportunity, there is nothing to prevent us from having a presence there,” DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told Arabiya TV.

DoverTower is owned by Israeli businessman Shlomi Fogel, a shareholder in Israel Shipyards and a partner in the Eilat port.

Fogel said as a result of the deal, DP World will collaborate with Israel Shipyards on the joint venture that will participate in the tender for the Haifa privatization.

DP World and DoverTower said they will also examine opening a direct shipping line between the Red Sea port of Eilat and Dubai’s Jebel Ali, the Middle East’s largest transshipment hub.

“Our work to build trade routes between the UAE, Israel and beyond will help our customers to do business in the region more easily and efficiently,” bin Sulayem said.

Israel is selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to encourage competition and bring down costs.

Haifa Port will need to be upgraded to compete with a modern one being built in the area by China’s Shanghai International Port Group.

Israel Shipyards and Dubai’s Drydocks World will also examine partnering in producing and marketing products in Dubai.

Topics: Haifa Port DP World Dubai

