Saudi workers to get digital skills upgrade

RIYADH: More than 5,000 employees in Saudi Arabia’s public, private and nonprofit sectors will be offered professional digital training as part of a program to build the Kingdom’s high-tech future.
The move is part of a Ministry of Communications and Information Technology “Future Skills” program, which aims to provide intensive training in digital domains, including data science, information security, communications and technology projects management, web development, artificial intelligence, information technology engineering and blockchain.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi education minister opens two digital colleges for women

RIYADH: Hamad Al-Sheikh inaugurated the first two digital colleges for women in Riyadh and Jeddah on Wednesday.
The ceremony was held in the presence of the governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC), Ahmed Al-Fuhaid.
The colleges will provide specialized training programs for about 4,000 trainees in several fields. Programs on offer include network systems management, media technology, software, the Internet of things, smart cities, robotics technology, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi education

