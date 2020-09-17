RIYADH: More than 5,000 employees in Saudi Arabia’s public, private and nonprofit sectors will be offered professional digital training as part of a program to build the Kingdom’s high-tech future.
The move is part of a Ministry of Communications and Information Technology “Future Skills” program, which aims to provide intensive training in digital domains, including data science, information security, communications and technology projects management, web development, artificial intelligence, information technology engineering and blockchain.
Saudi workers to get digital skills upgrade
