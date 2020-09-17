You are here

‘Freaks: You’re One of Us’: German superhero caper lets Netflix down

The German work “Freaks: You’re One of Us” is directed by Felix Binder and penned by Marc O. Seng. (Netflix)
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Comic books have created a world of supermen and superwomen who have mesmerized generations.  When Spiderman crawls up skyscrapers or Batman vanquishes evil, they inspire awe. They emerged from comics to land on silver screens giving us endless hours of excitement.

However, some superheroes have grappled with their identity on screen, often feeling different or even freakish.

This is the core, underlying theme in the German work “Freaks: You’re One of Us,” directed by Felix Binder and penned by Marc O. Seng, now streaming on Netflix. It underscores how they are sidelined by society, their powers suppressed. 

Wendy (Cornelia Groschel) is one such woman. Totally unaware of her enormous power, she leads a mundane life with husband Lars (Frederic Linkemann) and son Karl (Finnlay Berger). Her boss, Angela (Gisa Flake) at the diner where she works is nasty but luck strikes when Wendy realizes that she is no ordinary human being, her unbelievable strength has been kept suppressed.

It takes a homeless man with superhuman abilities for Wendy to wake up from her slumber. He jumps from a bridge and is run over by a truck, but gets up without a scratch. Wendy is spellbound. A series of incidents push her to test her own strength, like, for instance, bashing up three drunken troublemakers or ticking off school bullies who worry Karl. We root for her as the underdog-turned-hero plot reaches its zenith. 

But, sadly, little happens in the second half of this Netflix adventure. The action begins to look tame and the high-octane scenes seem oddly lackluster with the once ominous Dr Stern (Nina Kunzendorf) losing her fear factor.

While the editing is crisp, the writing lets the script down in a film that does little to present its protagonist’s unimaginable prowess in an exhilarating way.

REVIEW: ‘Pieces’ — Abri and the Dreamfleet’s downbeat return

Updated 20 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

REVIEW: ‘Pieces’ — Abri and the Dreamfleet’s downbeat return

Updated 20 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Wheeled out to sing for Will.i.am, Quincy Jones and Herbie Hancock whenever they pass through Dubai, but far more often found howling pop covers on the UAE’s after-hours scene, Hamdan Al-Abri has long been regarded among the GCC’s most underutilized musical talents. 

But the Emirati vocalist broke a long original-recording hiatus in 2017 with Abri and the Dreamfleet, a lightning-bolt collab that pit the singer’s soulful delivery against smart, mellow productions by Dubai-based musician-producers Adriano K and Megadon Betamax. After landing fully formed with “We Fly,” the trio’s trail went a little cold, likely because Betamax relocated to Saudi Arabia.

This new constructed-via-broadband EP, appropriately titled “Pieces,” apparently picks up where we left them: At the end of the party, dialing a more subdued — borderline melancholic — brand of chilled, downtempo, electro-soul grooves. 

“Pieces” is their new constructed-via-broadband EP. (Supplied)

“Life is all so short/A second lost/Our lives are like a fading picture,” Abri sings on the opening title track over crestfallen synth chords, plaintive passive guitar and a relentless disco beat somewhere between the dancefloor and the kitchen drawer. “I would rather stay dead”, runs “Vindicate” — a portrait of a reluctant lover — over a lumbering processed bass-line. “I feel like I’m going nowhere,” echoes over mournful minor keys on “Midnight Drive”.

Only “Anotion” breaks with the numbing four-on-the-floor to embrace a more nuanced global beat – and a whiff of optimism – on the EP’s closest thing to a singalong. Uniformly mid-tempo, with minimal harmonic or dynamic variation, the tunes otherwise nod along discontently, neither upbeat enough for the club, nor layered enough to reward a deeper listen.

If only the Dreamfleet had swooped in sooner. It’s impossible not to make comparisons with Abri’s other 2020 release, the far more arresting “Mallam” — a trippy IDM EP in collaboration with Elie Afif, a jazz double-bassist who has apparently reinvented himself as a thrilling beatmaker in the thrall of Flying Lotus’ LA beat scene. The amount of sonic space covered in that record’s 21 minutes is a revelation next to the equal runtime of “Pieces,” which suffers in contrast. 

Topics: Pieces Hamdan Al-Abri Adriano K Megadon Betamax

