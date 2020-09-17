Emirates to resume flying to 15 African destinations by October

DUBAI: The UAE carrier, Emirates will resume normal flights to 15 destinations in Africa, starting with Luanda in Angola from Oct. 1, the airline said in a statement.

Flights to Luanda will operate once a week, and tickets are already available for booking.

The move comes as international travel gradually returns following months of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Emirates said they were working with UAE authorities “to take a measured and phased approach to flight resumption and rebuilding connections between Dubai and the world.”

The UAE earlier announced the reopening of Dubai for international travelers, given strict health measures including screenings and quarantine procedures.