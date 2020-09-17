You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates to resume flying to 15 African destinations by October

Emirates to resume flying to 15 African destinations by October

The UAE earlier announced the reopening of Dubai for international travelers. (FIle/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8yg7v

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates to resume flying to 15 African destinations by October

  • Flights to Luanda will operate once a week, and tickets are already available for booking
  • The move comes as international travel gradually returns following months of closure
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE carrier, Emirates will resume normal flights to 15 destinations in Africa, starting with Luanda in Angola from Oct. 1, the airline said in a statement.

Flights to Luanda will operate once a week, and tickets are already available for booking.

The move comes as international travel gradually returns following months of closure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Emirates said they were working with UAE authorities “to take a measured and phased approach to flight resumption and rebuilding connections between Dubai and the world.”

The UAE earlier announced the reopening of Dubai for international travelers, given strict health measures including screenings and quarantine procedures.

Topics: Emirates Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai’s Emirates refunds $1.4 billion to customers affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions
Business & Economy
Dubai carrier Emirates resumes services to Nigerian cities

OPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline

Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

OPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline

  • The output reduction target is expected to stay at 7.7 million barrels per day
  • The group has called on Iraq and others to pump below their quota in September
Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: OPEC and allies, led by Russia, are scheduled to hold an online meet on Thursday to discuss compliance with their agreed output cuts and demand trends amid falling oil prices and a faltering economic recovery outlook.
A panel of key producers including Saudi Arabia and Russia from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, is expected to keep their current output reduction target of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), or around eight percent of global demand.
They will also likely press laggards such as Iraq, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates to cut more barrels to compensate for overproduction.
The meeting, known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), is expected to start at 1200 GMT, OPEC+ sources said.
OPEC+ producers have been reducing production since January 2017 to help support prices and reduce global oil stockpiles. They increased their cuts to a record 9.7 million bpd from May to July after demand plunged in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
The group has called on Iraq and others to pump below their quota in September to compensate for overproduction between May and July.

Topics: OPEC+

Latest updates

Emirates to resume flying to 15 African destinations by October
China-backed telecom firm says won’t spy on Philippines
Gigi Hadid’s father writes a poem to unborn granddaughter
OPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline
Czech Republic’s daily jump in COVID-19 cases exceeds 2,000 for first time

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.