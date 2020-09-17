You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from the coronavirus and 593 new cases of the disease on Thursday. (SPA)
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 307,207
  • A total of 4,399 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from the coronavirus and 593 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Of the new cases, 55 were recorded in Jeddah, 50 in Makkah, 40 in Madinah, 39 in Riyadh and 25 in Dammam.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 307,207 after 1,203 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 4,399 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi workers to get digital skills upgrade

Updated 17 September 2020
SPA

Saudi workers to get digital skills upgrade

Updated 17 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: More than 5,000 employees in Saudi Arabia’s public, private and nonprofit sectors will be offered professional digital training as part of a program to build the Kingdom’s high-tech future.
The move is part of a Ministry of Communications and Information Technology “Future Skills” program, which aims to provide intensive training in digital domains, including data science, information security, communications and technology projects management, web development, artificial intelligence, information technology engineering and blockchain.

