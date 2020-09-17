Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from the coronavirus and 593 new cases of the disease on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 55 were recorded in Jeddah, 50 in Makkah, 40 in Madinah, 39 in Riyadh and 25 in Dammam.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 307,207 after 1,203 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 4,399 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.