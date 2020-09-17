You are here

UK judge stops government flight to remove asylum seekers

Migrants travel by inflatable boat as they reach the shore on the south east coast of England after crossing the Straits of Dover from France. (File/AFP)
  • The judge has ordered the halting of the flight so that reception arrangements for asylum seekers sent to Spain from the UK could be investigated
  • British Home Secretary Priti Patel has pledged to remove 1,000 small boat arrivals before the end of the year
LONDON: A UK high court judge on Wednesday ordered the grounding of a government-chartered flight just hours before around 20 asylum seekers, who had crossed the English Channel into Britain, were due to be deported to Spain.
The asylum seekers had previously passed through Spain on route to the UK, and under EU regulations, one European country can return them to another if there is evidence in the form of fingerprints or other proof that the refugees had passed through that country.
Sir Duncan Ouseley halted the flight due to concerns that the asylum seekers may end up homeless on the streets of the Spanish capital Madrid, The Guardian reported.
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has pledged to remove 1,000 small boat arrivals before the end of the year when Britain leaves the EU completely. The high court decision not to deport them is a setback for the plan.
A legal challenge was launched last week on behalf of five of the asylum seekers who were due to be deported after The Guardian reported that 11 Syrian asylum seekers who arrived in Britain in small boats and were removed to Spain were not given the opportunity to claim asylum on arrival in the country where they had been fingerprinted previously.
Instead, they were abandoned in the streets and no provisions were made for food, water, or shelter in temperatures of 32 degrees, the newspaper said.
Counsel for the five asylum seekers, who came from Yemen and Syria, Chris Buttler, told the court that the refugees the government wanted to remove to Spain on Thursday were at risk of “indefinite street homelessness,” The Guardian reported.
Directions to deport two of the five asylum seekers who brought the legal challenge had been deferred due to their individual circumstances.
Medical reports said the five asylum seekers were either victims of torture or had suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and were at risk of serious self-harm. The Yemeni had been shot in his home country and parts of his stomach had been removed.
Patel said: “We are bitterly disappointed with the court’s ruling, which has prevented us from returning people who have no right to be here. This case has not abated our determination, and we have more flights planned in the coming weeks and months.”
A counsel for Patel, Russell Fortt, told the court that the Home Office had made inquiries about reception arrangements for the asylum seekers with the Spanish authorities.
He said: “Assurances have now been requested and have been given. It is sufficient to ensure that on this occasion they (the Spanish authorities) have given the undertaking.”
Ouseley said he had ordered the halting of the charter flight so that a hearing could be arranged to investigate in more detail reception arrangements for asylum seekers sent to Spain from the UK.

Navalny aides say Novichok found on hotel water bottle

  • Specialists from a German military laboratory found traces of Novichok on a bottle of “Holy Spring” water Navalny left in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk
  • Navalny’s team, some of whom were staying at the same hotel, collected the bottle and other items from his room after hearing he fell ill
MOSCOW: Aides of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny said Thursday that German experts found Novichok nerve agent on a water bottle taken from the hotel room where he stayed before being poisoned.
The bottle appears to have been key evidence for Germany’s conclusion that the 44-year-old lawyer and outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin was poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent.
Specialists from a German military laboratory found traces of Novichok on a bottle of “Holy Spring” water Navalny left in his hotel room in the Siberian city of Tomsk, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said in a video statement.
The discovery “means that Navalny was poisoned before he left the hotel and not in the airport or on the plane,” Yarmysh said.
Navalny collapsed last month on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow after a campaign trip to support opposition candidates in local elections.
Previously aides had suggested he had been poisoned by a cup of tea he drank at an airport cafe.
The 44-year-old lawyer is being treated in a hospital in Berlin and on Tuesday said he was breathing for the first time without medical support.
Germany has said it has “unequivocal evidence” that Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent and this week reported that labs in France and Sweden had confirmed the findings.
His ally Lyubov Sobol tweeted Thursday that it was “important to understand that there were traces of Novichok on the bottle in the hotel, (but) that doesn’t mean Navalny was poisoned specifically by the bottle of water.”
He stayed for three nights at Tomsk’s Xander hotel, a modern four-star hotel, and also visited its restaurant, according to transport police.
Navalny’s team, some of whom were staying at the same hotel, collected the bottle and other items from his room after hearing he fell ill.
Yarmysh posted video on Twitter of aides in gloves packing up items left in the hotel room in plastic bags.
“It was decided to take everything that could be hypothetically useful and hand it over to doctors in Germany,” Navalny’s aides said in a statement.
“It was obvious from the start that the Russian leadership would deny poisoning and the law enforcement authorities would not open a criminal probe and carry out an investigation,” Yarmysh said.
Russia’s Proyekt news site published a detailed investigation on Thursday, citing Navalny’s aides.
It wrote that the water bottle was key evidence for German experts because Novichok would have remained intact while it was broken down in Navalny’s body.
It said that aides collected an opened bottle of Svyatoi Istochnik, or Holy Spring, mineral water, a popular brand.
It cited an aide as saying Navalny does not remember when exactly he drank from the bottle.
One of Novichok’s creators, Vladimir Uglev, told the site that Navalny’s survival meant it was likely he only had skin contact with the poison, suggesting it was not in the water.
Navalny spent his last day in Tomsk except for an evening trip to swim in a local river, Proyekt reported.
Proyekt found that the door to Navalny’s room was within view of two security cameras and transport police, who are carrying out a pre-investigation check into the circumstances have the footage.
Despite having evidence for an investigation, a month later, “a criminal probe has still not been opened,” Yarmysh complained.
The anti-corruption campaigner’s suspected poisoning has sparked sharp condemnation from Western leaders, who have called for a thorough investigation and for those responsible to be brought to justice.
Russia has dismissed “unsubstantiated claims” over the incident and said its doctors found no trace of toxins.
Germany has not released details of the evidence for Navalny’s poisoning with nerve agent.
Russia has focused on Navalny’s medical tests, saying its own medics did not detect poisoning and asking Germany to provide results of tests done there.

