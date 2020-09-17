After US Open run, Shapovalov piling up more wins in Rome

You are here

Canada's Denis Shapovalov returns the ball to Spain's Pedro Martinez during their Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, on Sept. 17, 2020. (Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via AP)
ROME: From singles to doubles, hard courts to clay courts, North America to Europe, Denis Shapovalov just keeps playing — and, for the most part, winning.

After spending more than 22 hours on court over the previous two weeks at the US Open, where he reached the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles, Shapovalov is still going strong after crossing the Atlantic.

The Canadian recovered from an early break in the second set to beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 Thursday and reach the third round of the Italian Open.

A few hours later, “Shapo” was back on court for doubles and teamed with Rohan Bopanna to knock out the top-seeded duo of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

“Luckily, I’m still 21 years old,” Shapovalov said. “It’s been a lot of tennis. For sure I’m feeling it physically, no question about it. But I’m getting good treatment every day. I’m just pushing through it.

“It’s very tough, especially after the Grand Slam. Your body just kind of naturally wants to relax. ... But I’m really happy with the way I have been able to maintain my level and maintain physically.”

Shapovalov will continue playing singles and doubles at the French Open, which starts in 10 days.

Shapovalov also won his opening singles match in Rome in straight sets, over Argentine clay-courter Guido Pella.

“I’m a hard-court player, so it’s definitely not easy matchups for me,” Shapovalov said. “I’m really happy to be through and really happy with the way my game has transitioned from the hard courts to the clay courts.”

Known for his attacking game and stylish shot-making, the 14th-ranked Shapovalov worked on adding more patience to his repertoire with new coach Mikhail Youzhny during the five-month break for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously I like to pull the trigger and go for my shots as early as possible,” Shapovalov said. “We had a lot of time to really build up the game.”

Shapovalov was the first player to reach the quarterfinals in both singles and doubles at the US Open since Youzhny achieved the feat 14 years earlier.

“He’s really trying to make me more of an all-rounded and smarter player,” Shapovalov said of his coach.

Also at the Foro Italico, which is devoid of fans this year because of the pandemic, Dusan Lajovic defeated Milos Raonic 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2 and will next face nine-time Rome champion Rafael Nadal.

In the women’s tournament, ninth-seeded Garbiñe Muguruza eliminated 16-year-old Coco Gauff 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 in an error-strewn match that included 24 double-faults — nine from Muguruza and a whopping 15 from Gauff, who was playing her first pro tournament on clay.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova rallied past 14th-seeded Anett Kontaveit 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and will next face two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina, last year’s French Open runner-up Markéta Vondroušová beat Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus 6-3, 6-3, and Yulia Putintseva ousted eighth-seeded Petra Martic 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Iraq’s Al Shorta stun former winners Al Ahli in Asian Champions League

Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Iraq’s Al Shorta stun former winners Al Ahli in Asian Champions League

  • The victory gave them four points in as many matches
  • This means they require just one point from their next match against Esteghlal of Iran to progress to the knockout stage from Group A
Updated 20 min 32 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Al Shorta took a giant step toward qualifying for the Asian Champions League round of 16 with their first-ever victory in the tournament with a 2-1 shock win against Al Ahli on Thursday.
The most successful club side in Iraq, stunned the Saudis at the rebuilt Khalifa International Stadium, one of the venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The victory gave them four points in as many matches which means they require just one point from their next match against Esteghlal of Iran to progress to the knockout stage from Group A.
Al Ahli had become the first team to make the cut on Monday, their cause helped by the fact that the UAE’s Al Wahda were considered withdrawn from the tournament after several of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
Al Shorta shot to prominence in the Arab world in 1971 when they reached the final of the Asian Champion Club Tournament against Maccabi Tel Aviv in Bangkok but refused to play the match in protest over Israel’s occupation of Palestine.
They arrived to a rousing welcome in Baghdad and became part of Arab folklore but thereafter couldn’t make much of an impression when the Asian Champion Club Tournament was rebranded as the Asian Club Championship in 1985 and again as the Asian Champions League in 2002.
On Thursday, it was Al Shorta who opened their account first as Saad Natiq produced a powerful header in the 14th minute off a fine Ali Fayez cross to completely fox the Al Ahli goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais.
Both teams enjoyed short spells of domination and Al Ahli got the equalizer in the 56th minute with their sustained pressure paying off.
Mohamed Al-Majhad collected a measured pass from Marko Marin, got past the Al Shorta defense and fired the ball low past goalkeeper Ahmed Basil in the 56th minute.
But it didn’t take much time for Al Shorta to regain composure and sure enough they went ahead again in the 65th minute with Mazin Fayyadh making the most of a low cross from Kudhur Ali on the right flank.
In Group B on Thursday, substitute Pedro Conde struck in the 83rd minute to help the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli beat Iran’s Shahr Khodro 1-0.
Shahr Khodro had lost to Shabab by a similar margin on Monday and with Thursday’s defeat stand eliminated from the tournament with no points from four matches.

Al-Ahli Al-Shorta Asian Champions League

