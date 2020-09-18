OIC, Arab League unite for solutions to family problems

Registration dates announced for Saudi falconry contests

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club has announced the registration dates for the “Al-Melwah” (falcon-calling) and “Al-Mazayen” (falcon beauty pageant) competitions at the third King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival.

Registration begins in Dammam on Oct. 25-26, in Hafr Al-Batin on Oct. 28–29, Sakaka on Nov. 1–2, in Yanbu on Nov. 4–5, and Jeddah on Nov. 7–8. Registration in Riyadh opens on Nov. 6 and continues until Nov. 21. The club said that the local breeding of falcons will be the part of final rounds in the “Al-Melwah” and “Al-Mazayen” contests, to promote the Kingdom’s falcon breeding farms.