OIC, Arab League unite for solutions to family problems

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

OIC, Arab League unite for solutions to family problems

Updated 11 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League held the 10th session of the Arab Family Committee from Sept. 15-17 by video conference.
The assistant secretary-general for humanitarian, social and cultural affairs at OIC, Tarig Ali Bakheet, called for joint action to find ample solutions to family problems taking into consideration the cultural, economic, social and educational dimensions, while focusing on combating domestic violence.
He talked about the importance of these family and child-related social themes, particularly due to the unprecedented impact of measures to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Registration dates announced for Saudi falconry contests

Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Registration dates announced for Saudi falconry contests

Updated 6 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Falcons Club has announced the registration dates for the “Al-Melwah” (falcon-calling) and “Al-Mazayen” (falcon beauty pageant) competitions at the third King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival.
Registration begins in Dammam on Oct. 25-26, in Hafr Al-Batin on Oct. 28–29, Sakaka on Nov. 1–2, in Yanbu on Nov. 4–5, and Jeddah on Nov. 7–8. Registration in Riyadh opens on Nov. 6 and continues until Nov. 21. The club said that the local breeding of falcons will be the part of final rounds in the “Al-Melwah” and “Al-Mazayen” contests, to promote the Kingdom’s falcon breeding farms.

