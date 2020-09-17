You are here

SR1.7bn pumped into Saudi social security accounts

The amount includes more than SR1.4 billion for social security pensions. (AN photo)
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development has deposited almost SR1.7 billion ($453 million) into the accounts of social security pension recipients in September.
The undersecretary for empowerment and social insurance at the ministry, Ibrahim bin Youssef Al-Mubarak, said the amount covers pensions, cash assistance for food and electricity bills, and cost-of-living allowances.
The amount includes more than SR1.4 billion for social security pensions, SR192 million as cash assistance for food, and SR103 million for the electricity bills. Funds were sent directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming

Saudi cybercamp to train jobseekers in programming

A cybercamp to train jobseekers in the field of programming has been launched in Saudi Arabia.
The Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), in cooperation with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones (SAFCSP), will run the skills initiative as part of the Tuwaiq Cybercamp training program.
Fifty trainees will take part in the learning scheme which will provide information on iOS and Android app programming, individual mentoring sessions, and practical application with certified programming certificates.
The accord also aims to provide support toward maintaining future job security.

