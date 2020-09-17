SR1.7bn pumped into Saudi social security accounts

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development has deposited almost SR1.7 billion ($453 million) into the accounts of social security pension recipients in September.

The undersecretary for empowerment and social insurance at the ministry, Ibrahim bin Youssef Al-Mubarak, said the amount covers pensions, cash assistance for food and electricity bills, and cost-of-living allowances.

The amount includes more than SR1.4 billion for social security pensions, SR192 million as cash assistance for food, and SR103 million for the electricity bills. Funds were sent directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.