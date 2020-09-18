You are here

Desalination tunnel project completed in Saudi Arabia’s Taif

The tunnel, which measures 12.5 kilometers long at a width of 8.4 meters, will pump desalinated water to reservoirs in Taif to meet the demand for water in the governorate. (Supplied)
The tunnel, which measures 12.5 kilometers long at a width of 8.4 meters, will pump desalinated water to reservoirs in Taif to meet the demand for water in the governorate. (Supplied)
The tunnel, which measures 12.5 kilometers long at a width of 8.4 meters, will pump desalinated water to reservoirs in Taif to meet the demand for water in the governorate. (Supplied)
Arab News

Desalination tunnel project completed in Saudi Arabia’s Taif

  • The project, carried out by the Kingdom’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), took 19 months to complete
LONDON: Work on the longest desalinated water pipeline tunnel system in the world has been completed, project coordinators in Saudi Arabia announced on Friday.

The tunnel, which measures 12.5 kilometers long at a width of 8.4 meters, will pump desalinated water to reservoirs in Taif to meet the demand for water in the governorate and in its villages in the southern Al-Baha region.

The project, carried out by the Kingdom’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), took 19 months to complete — starting with excavation work at Al-Hada mountains — and has shortened the distance of water reaching Taif by more than 40km.

Makkah region officials tweeted about the completion of the project, which was completed ahead of schedule.

SWCC said it was ready to receive water in its storage units in Taif and estimate that desalinated water will begin reaching Al-Baha region in the third quarter of 2021.

Saudi Arabia announces 31 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated 18 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 31 more deaths from COVID-19

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 308,352
  • A total of 4,430 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 18 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 31 more deaths from the coronavirus and 576 new cases of the disease on Friday.
Of the new cases, 58 were recorded in Makkah, 52 in Jeddah, 37 in Dammam, 35 in Riyadh and 33 in Madinah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 308,352 after 1,145 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 4,430 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

