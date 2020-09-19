You are here

UK foreign minister’s bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane

Britain’s Sun newspaper said a cleaner at London’s Heathrow Airport found a semi-automatic Glock 19 pistol on a United Airlines plane which had just landed after an overnight flight from Washington. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The incident is the second time this year that a British police officer has been suspended in similar circumstances
  • Raab had been traveling back to Britain on the flight after meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Reuters

LONDON: London’s police force said on Saturday it had suspended an officer tasked with guarding British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, following a newspaper report that the officer had left a loaded gun on a plane.
The incident is the second time this year that a British police officer has been suspended in similar circumstances. One of former Prime Minister David Cameron’s bodyguards mislaid his firearm and Cameron’s passport in a plane toilet in February.
Britain’s Sun newspaper said a cleaner at London’s Heathrow Airport found a semi-automatic Glock 19 pistol on a United Airlines plane which had just landed after an overnight flight from Washington.
Raab had been traveling back to Britain on the flight after meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“We are aware of the incident on a flight into the UK on Friday 18 September and we are taking this matter extremely seriously,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
“The officer involved has since been removed from operational duties whilst an internal investigation into the circumstances is taking place,” it said.
The Sun said the officer had been sorting out passports when he took off his holster with the pistol in it, and left it on the seat of the plane.
A police spokesman said he could not comment on the details of the Sun’s report.

India arrests 9 Al-Qaeda militants planning ‘terrorist attacks’

Reuters

India arrests 9 Al-Qaeda militants planning ‘terrorist attacks’

Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday it has arrested nine Al-Qaeda militants who were planning attacks in several locations including the capital New Delhi.
“The group was planning to undertake terrorist attacks at vital installations in India with an aim to kill innocent people and strike terror in their minds,” the country’s main counter-terrorism arm said in a statement.
Those arrested “were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places” including the capital region.
Six of the militants were arrested in the eastern state of West Bengal and while three in the southern state of Kerala, the NIA said, adding the individuals were “associated with Pakistan sponsored module of Al-Qaeda.”
A spokesman for Pakistan’s foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Pakistan has often denied giving material support to militants.
India has stepped up an offensive against militants in the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir and elsewhere.
Last year, Indian forces killed the leader of an Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group in Kashmir, triggering protests in parts of the disputed region.
In the latest raids, the NIA seized sharp weapons, domestically made firearms and locally fabricated body armor. The nine militants will be produced in court for police custody and further investigation, the agency said.

