Police clash with anti-lockdown protesters in London

Police officers on horse-back stand next to protesters during a "Resist and Act for Freedom" protest against a mandatory coronavirus vaccine, wearing masks, social distancing and a second lockdown, in Trafalgar Square, London, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (AP/Matt Dunham)
Updated 19 September 2020
AP

  • Scuffles broke out Saturday as police moved in to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in London’s central Trafalgar Square
  • Britain’s Conservative government imposed a ban on all social gatherings of more than six people this week in a bid to tackle a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country
LONDON: Police in London have clashed with protesters at a rally organized by opponents of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Scuffles broke out Saturday as police moved in to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in London’s central Trafalgar Square. Some protesters formed blockades to stop officers from making arrests, and traffic was brought to a halt in the busy area.
The “Resist and Act for Freedom” rally saw dozens of people holding banners and placards such as one reading “This is now Tyranny” and chanting “Freedom!” Police said there were “pockets of hostility and outbreaks of violence towards officers.”
Britain’s Conservative government imposed a ban on all social gatherings of more than six people this week in a bid to tackle a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, but officials are considering even stricter restrictions.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that Britain is “now seeing a second wave” of the coronavirus, after seeing the same in France, Spain and across Europe.
Britain has Europe’s worst death toll in the pandemic with 41,821 confirmed virus-related deaths, but experts say all numbers undercount the true impact of the pandemic.
In a statement, British police said protesters were “putting themselves and others at risk” and urged all those at the London rally to disperse immediately or risk arrest.

  • MP Bob Blackman says UK should opt out of Iran nuclear deal and implement sanctions that ‘bite.’
  • Failed 2018 bomb plot by Iranian diplomat also reveals the need for European countries to scrutinize Iranian envoys.
LONDON: The UK should take more assertive action against Iran by ditching the nuclear deal and following the US lead in introducing economic sanctions that “bite,” a British MP has said.

Bob Blackman, a UK Conservative Party MP, also told Arab News that Tehran’s diplomatic footprint across Europe should be reviewed for its role in facilitating the IRGC’s (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) “nefarious activities.”

Speaking ahead of his appearance on Friday at a summit hosted by Iranian resistance group the NCRI (National Council of Resistance of Iran), Blackman said the UK has “a clear approach of trying to appease Tehran — I think that’s a problem. I don’t think you can appease Iran. I think you have to stand up to them.” 

Blackman believes Britain should take a stand on the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The agreement, struck by eight international powers, including Iran, curbed Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. 

According to Blackman, this was a major mistake.

“Iran did not stick to the terms of the deal, and it gave the regime a lifeline just as economic sanctions were starting to yield results.”  

Britain should “immediately” end its support for the deal, he argued. 

“At the moment, the UK continues to stand by the nuclear deal and tries to use its seat at the UN Security Council to keep that deal alive — in my view, that’s the wrong approach. 

"It’s quite clear that Iran is in breach of the deal, and we should depart from it as fast as possible,” he said. 

The MP said that given Iran’s breaches of the agreement and the regime’s human rights abuses, he supports US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plan to "snap back" sanctions on Tehran on Sept. 20, and that the UK should follow suit. 

“I would reimpose sanctions — and make them bite,” Blackman said.

He also urged European states to scrutinize Iranian diplomats working in their countries. 

In 2018, an Iranian diplomat working out of the country’s Vienna consulate attempted to bomb the NCRI’s annual rally in Paris. The plot was foiled and the diplomat-turned-IRGC operative now faces trial, but Blackman argues that those events show that Iranian embassies across Europe could pose a real and imminent security threat.

“We have to review, in Europe, all of those Iranian diplomats,” Blackman said. “Are they really diplomats, or are they IRGC-sponsored terrorists who are using diplomatic cover for their nefarious activities?

“It may well be that we need to close those embassies down and cut them off,” he added.

Blackman said that as well as taking a more active role in opposing Iran, the UK should also be working with and helping legitimate, peaceful opposition groups, such as the NCRI.

“The UK should not only recognize the NCRI but should also be doing business with them,” he told Arab News.

“They are widely recognized as being the principal opposition, on a peaceful basis, to the regime of the mullahs. Everything about them is based on democracy and restoring a democratic government to Iran,” Blackman said.

“If their plan for the future of Iran was implemented, it would restore human rights and democracy to the country — the UK should assist them in this goal.”

