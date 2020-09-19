Saudi Arabia backs UN’s coronavirus response plan with $100 million

You are here

During a virtual meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, announced the Kingdom's donation of US$100 million to support the International Response Plan to coronavirus pandemic. (Twitter/@ksamissionun)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia said Friday it was donating $100 million to the World Health Organization (WHO) and toward a number of projects in support of a United Nations response plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was made by the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, during a virtual event with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Saudi Press Agency reported.
“The International Response Plan to coronavirus pandemic, the WHO and other UN agencies will benefit from this Saudi donation,” Al-Mouallimi tweeted following the meeting.

Earlier, Al-Mouallimi said that “this support comes within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s international efforts in support of the response to combating the coronavirus, and awareness of the importance of cooperation, solidarity and collective and international action to foster a transparent, robust, coordinated and wide-ranging global response.”
He said the Kingdom was carrying out “the role it has been entrusted with toward multilateralism, collective and international action in order to confront the COVID-19 pandemic,” adding that Saudi Arabia was one of the first countries “to extend a hand of aid and coordination” with countries affected by the spread of the virus.
Al-Mouallimi said that the Kingdom is working to enable the UN to lead international action to intensify global efforts to combat coronavirus, and to enhance support for developing countries and the most vulnerable regions in fighting this pandemic.
In particular, he mentioned assisting refugees, raising the standards of living among the world’s poorest groups, developing fragile economies, mediating an end to conflicts, and building more harmonious relationships between nations.
Guterres thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the Kingdom’s generous and continuous support to the organization, saying that Saudi Arabia worked in partnership with the UN to support security, stability and prosperity in all parts of the world, especially in Yemen.

 

RIYADH: The percentage of a fire on Amad mountain in Maysan governorate now under control is “very high, despite the intensity of the winds and the topography of the site,” Saudi Arabia’s civil defense said on Saturday.
The Director General of the Directorate of Civil Defense, Lt. Gen. Sulaiman Al-Amro, was investigating the operation plans and efforts being made to extinguish the fire, a day after it erupted in Taif, western Saudi Arabia.
He said civil defense teams were “doubling efforts and making use of the large technical mechanisms and equipment, which contributed to reducing the seriousness of the fire and preventing its spread,” Saudi Press Agency reported.
On Friday, the media spokesperson for the civil defense in Makkah, Col. Mohammed Al-Qarni, said that the fire was receding and confined to one area, adding that “field command and support plans have been created to deal with the fire using human and mechanical capabilities that require dealing with state variables.”
He said the fire broke out in a mountainous area with very rugged heights and civil defense teams managed to cordon and isolate the fire to prevent it from spreading further. “The site is uninhabited and no injuries were recorded,” Al-Qarni added.
Al-Amro conveyed the thanks of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Minister of Interior, to the civil defense teams and the government and private agencies supporting the work of the Directorate of Civil Defense, as well as volunteer teams, appreciating everyone’s role.
He conducted a field tour of the fire sites in Amad Mountain (Jabal Amad) and “assessed the mechanism of action and confrontation that is being implemented,” SPA said.
After that, he held a meeting with the civil defense leaders at the field command headquarters at the site of the accident and discussed a number of related issues.
Amad Mountain rises more than 2,000 feet above sea level and is famous for its juniper trees. It is home to large numbers of livestock. The area is also known for other tourist attractions, including Hathwa’ parks and Al-Barda

