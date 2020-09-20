Kevin De Bruyne thanks Manchester City supporters in the Middle East ahead of club’s Premier League kick off

DUBAI: From Manchester to Abu Dhabi, few would dispute that Kevin De Bruyne is currently the best midfielder in the English Premier League, if not world football.

And Manchester City prepare to kick off their 2020-21 season with a trip to Wolves on Monday night, the PFA Player of the Year has sent out a message of appreciation for his fans in the Middle East, who will now have a chance to see him up more close and personal than ever before.

The Belgian maestro came following the release of Made in Belgium, a documentary on the player showing on City+, the Club’s content subscription service which is available in the UAE.

“Much of my talking is done on the pitch but it’s nice to reward the City fans with a little insight into who I am away from it and allow them to get to know me a little better,” he said. “I want to thank all the fans in the region for their support over the past few years and we are all looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi to train with the Club when it is safe to do so.”

Made in Belgium tells the story of De Bruyne’s wonderful career so far as he has developed into one of the world’s best midfielders, and features exclusive interviews with some of those who know him best, including Pep Guardiola and Vincent Kompany, as well as Eden Hazard and Roberto Martinez, his team-mate and manager at international level.

De Bruyne started his senior career in 2008 at Genk in his homeland, De Bruyne joined Chelsea for $9.043 million in 2012 but was put out on loan to Werder Bremen in Germany’s Bundesliga during the 2012-13 season.

His fine form there did not translate into first team action when he returned to Chelsea, and he returned to Germany when Wolfsburg paid $23.253 million in the 2014 January transfer window.

But it’s since signing for Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, that De Bruyne’s career has really taken off, his passing and all-around game making him one of the world’s most devastating players.

The 29-year-old has now played a pivotal role in seven major trophies, including those two Premier League titles.

On Monday, De Bruyne is expected to once again lead Manchester City in their quest to wrestle the Premier League title back from Liverpool.

Having won the title with a record-breaking 100 points in 2017-18, and then an equally-remarkable 98 points the following campaign, last season was major disappointment for the Abu Dhabi-owned club, but many people have already made them favorites to win a third title in four years under Guardiola and what would be a fifth in 10 years.

De Bruyne has also played a pivotal role in making Belgium’s national team one of the most exciting on the planet, and they currently sit at the top of FIFA’s world rankings.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, De Bruyne scored a stunning - and what turned out to be decisive - goal in Belgium’s 2-1 quarter-final win over Brazil. Sadly for De Bruyne, Belgium lost in the semi-finals to eventual winners France, but Martinez’s team will once again be among favorites when the rescheduled Euro 2020 kicks off next June.

Whether discussing his career with country or club, Made in Belgium gives supporters the rare chance to see the often laconic star in a completely new light with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews.