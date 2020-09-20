You are here

  • Home
  • Burhan heads to UAE for talks with US officials

Burhan heads to UAE for talks with US officials

Lieutenant-General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, Sudan’s Head of Transitional Military Council meets with Bahraini aid officials (not seen) are pictured in Sudan capital Khartoum on September 15, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/my2fc

Updated 20 September 2020
Arab News

Burhan heads to UAE for talks with US officials

  • A Sudanese delegation travels to UAE for talks led by the transitional council’s chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan
  • Talks will discuss the removal of Sudan from a US list of state sponsors of terror
Updated 20 September 2020
Arab News

CAIRO: A delegation from the Sudanese Sovereignty Council is set to discuss the country’s removal from a US terror list with American officials on Sunday.
The two days of talks will take place in the UAE, Sudan’s SUNA state news agency reported.
The delegation is led by the transitional council’s chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and includes Sudanese ministers, as well as experts and specialists in negotiation. 
Bilateral talks will also take place with Emirati officials. 
Sudanese Justice Minister Nasruddin Abdul Bari will discuss with the US the removal of Sudan from a US list of state sponsors of terror. 
“The accompanying ministerial delegation headed by Justice Minister Nasruddin Abdul Bari and experts in negotiation will hold talks with a team of US officials in the UAE about removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, supporting the transitional period, and relieving Sudan from American debts,” the statement added.
Since the downfall of President Omar Al-Bashir last year and the installation of a transitional government, the US has said it is open to removing Sudan from the list.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Khartoum last month and discussed removing sanctions against Sudan, which are in place as a result of the terror designation.Sudan has been on the list since 1993.

Topics: Sudan UAE US

Related

Middle-East
Sudan’s Bashir trial adjourned to September 22
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief sends plane loads of aid to Sudan amid floods and COVID-19 pandemic

Turkey faces renewed Salafist threat

Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey faces renewed Salafist threat

  • The groups are believed to be intimidating local people with death threats
Updated 1 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Islamist cult leader Ahmet Mahmut Unlu, a pro-government figure, announced that he is ready to name at least 150 Salafi associations, along with their locations, as part of preparations to fight in Turkey.

Quoted by Saygi Ozturk, a prominent journalist from Turkish newspaper Sozcu, Unlu also claimed that there are 2,000 Salafi associations around the country that are preparing for a civil war, especially in the southeastern provinces of Batman and Adiyaman.

The groups are believed to be intimidating local people with death threats and warning the government against implementing preventive measures against them.

Adiyaman was previously known as a hotspot for recruiting and deploying Daesh cells in Turkey.

The accusations were harshly refuted by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who said the claims in the article were drafted with a “copy-paste” mentality.

In the meantime, a Turkish court recently sentenced Abu Hanzala, the leader of Daesh in Turkey, to 12 years and six months in jail. He has been imprisoned several times before in Turkey on suspicion of affiliation with Al-Qaeda and Daesh, but he was later freed due to the lack of evidence.

Colin Clarke, senior research fellow on terror financing networks with the Soufan Group, said that some Salafi groups might have struck a deal with the ruling government in Turkey.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may very well view these groups as useful counterbalances to the Kurds, which has always been the number one issue for Ankara,” he told Arab News.

Clarke said Turkey pays lip service to fighting Daesh and other terrorist groups, but has only taken limited actions toward combating jihadists on Turkish soil.

Four years ago, Turkish police released a report about the presence of Salafist groups in Turkey, claiming that their numbers totaled over 20,000.

Matteo Pugliese, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Barcelona and associate research fellow at Milan-based think tank ISPI, said that at the beginning of the Syrian conflict Turkey facilitated the flow of foreign fighters through the border to weaken the Assad regime, which contributed to the strengthening of Salafi-jihadi groups, including Jabaat Al-Nusra and Daesh.

“Later, Turkey suffered a number of terrorist attacks from Daesh, especially in Istanbul, Ankara and Diyarbakir,” he told Arab News.

Experts said that Turkey supported some Salafist factions during the Syrian conflict to fight the Assad regime, but this made the country a corridor for fighters, along with Daesh and Al-Nusra.

Turkey was attacked several times by Daesh. The group killed 315 people in 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed attacks.

The Salafist associations are believed to have grown root during this period, with an extremely sectarian discourse that was also found in the media. As these associations regularly engaged in humanitarian aid operations to the refugees, their widening presence in Turkish territories has been normalized.

“The attitude of the Turkish government slightly changed towards jihadists, but the main priority remained the fight against the Kurds. The Syrian militias used by the Turkish government to invade northern Syria and occupy strategic zones such as the Afrin canton and the Kobane area are full of jihadists who previously belonged to organizations such as Al-Nusra, Ahrar Al-Sham, Nour Al-Din Al-Zenki and even Daesh in some cases,” Pugliese said.

Pugliese said the Turkish government is most likely unfriendly with the Salafist domestic community, as Erdogan has strong relations with the Muslim Brotherhood.

“But I guess many Salafists like his religious policies. Turkey’s selective fight of terrorism undermines regional security. In that political environment radical Salafist ideas could flourish and find new recruits,” he said.

Pugliese said a strong intelligence and police campaign to find hundreds of former Daesh members in Turkey is needed, along with secular policies to tackle Salafist extremism.

Topics: Turkey salafi Ahmet Mahmut Unlu Daesh

Related

Middle-East
Turkey may resume talks with Greece, warns against EU sanctions
Middle-East
Turkey condemns Greek newspaper headline abusing Erdogan

Latest updates

Turkey faces renewed Salafist threat
Cannes Lions answers big questions ahead of LIONS Live
First government headquarters launched in Egypt’s new administrative capital
Dispute over new Lebanese govt. escalates
Egypt slams Turkish minister’s remarks after refusing dialogue with Ankara

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.