UK at critical COVID-19 moment as trend goes in wrong direction

The UK has reported around 395,000 cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 21. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

  • “We’re certainly at a very critical moment this morning,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering additional COVID-19 restrictions as Britain is at a critical moment in the novel coronavirus outbreak with the trend going in the wrong direction.
“We’re certainly at a very critical moment this morning,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky. “It is clear that we are just a few weeks behind what we’re seeing elsewhere in Europe.”
“It is very important that we do everything we can to sort of bear down on this,” Shapps said. “We’ll hear from others including the prime minister on the proposed next steps.”

Topics: UK COVID-19 Coronavirus

At least 8 dead in residential building collapse in India

Updated 1 min 44 sec ago
AP

  • Four-storey structure was over 30 years old and needed repair
  • Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season
NEW DELHI: A residential building that was due for repairs collapsed in central India early Monday, killing at least eight people, officials said.
Rescuers were working to find and free the dozens that are feared trapped in the rubble of the four-storey building in Maharashtra state.
At least 11 people were injured when the building collapsed, said Pankaj Ashiya, the commissioner of Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of India’s financial capital Mumbai.
He said that the building was over 30 years old and needed repairs, which couldn’t be carried out due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Maharashtra is one of India’s hardest hit states by the virus with over a million reported cases. India has reported over 5 million coronavirus cases.
India’s National Disaster Response Force said that the building had collapsed at around 4 a.m.
Building collapses are common in India during the June-September monsoon season, when heavy rains weaken the foundations of structures that are poorly constructed or old.

Topics: India

