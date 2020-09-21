Saudi Arabia reports 27 COVID-19 deaths, 492 new cases

You are here

The Ministry of Health said the number of cases in the Kingdom now stands at 330,246, after 492 new cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. (File/Reuters)
  • A further 1,060 patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 27 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 4,512 since the pandemic emerged.
The Ministry of Health said the number of cases in the Kingdom now stands at 330,246, after 492 new cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. Out of the total, 14,235 cases remained active and still receiving medical care, while 1,133 cases are in critical condition.
The number of cases comprised of 59 percent males and 41 percent females, while it was made up of 86 percent adults, four percent elderly and 10 percent were children.

A further 1,060 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 311,499. The ministry also said that 49,035 tests had been conducted in the previous 24 hours.
The ministry reiterated the importance of adhering to the preventive measures set by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.
It also issued information on its official Twitter account on Monday on how to stay protected and stop the spread of the virus while using public transport.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is launching an online application that allows citizens, residents, and visitors to apply for Umrah pilgrimage.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the move is part of digitalization efforts undertaken by the Kingdom. 
The ministry also released details on how it plans to gradually allow pilgrims to apply and reserve a specific time and date for Umrah in a bid to avoid overcrowding. 
The national project aims to save time and reduce costs and burdens on government agencies.
The online process will provide information to complete government procedures, in addition to raising security levels and preserving government documents.
The step comes within measures taken by the ministry to keep pace with the digital transformation under the Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform program.
It said a total of 54 government agencies are set to benefit from the system.

