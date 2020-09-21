Saudi Arabia reports 27 COVID-19 deaths, 492 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded 27 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 4,512 since the pandemic emerged.

The Ministry of Health said the number of cases in the Kingdom now stands at 330,246, after 492 new cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. Out of the total, 14,235 cases remained active and still receiving medical care, while 1,133 cases are in critical condition.

The number of cases comprised of 59 percent males and 41 percent females, while it was made up of 86 percent adults, four percent elderly and 10 percent were children.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (492) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (27) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1060) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (311,499) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/U9kAbQDuFK — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) September 21, 2020

A further 1,060 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 311,499. The ministry also said that 49,035 tests had been conducted in the previous 24 hours.

The ministry reiterated the importance of adhering to the preventive measures set by the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It also issued information on its official Twitter account on Monday on how to stay protected and stop the spread of the virus while using public transport.