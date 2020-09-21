You are here

Saudi Arabia highlights its achievements in protecting intellectual property rights

The SAIP has carried out a number inspection campaigns and investigations, Al-Wasil said. (SPA)
Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

  • Delegation from the Kingdom is taking part in 61st General Assembly of the World Intellectual Property Organization
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia highlighted during a global gathering the advances it has made in protecting intellectual property rights.

The Kingdom is taking part in the 61st General Assembly of the member states of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The event began at the organization’s headquarters in Geneva on Sept. 21 and continues until Sept. 25.

The Saudi delegation is led by Abdul Aziz Al-Swailem, the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), and includes a number of officials from the authority.

Abdul Aziz Al-Wasil, the Saudi ambassador to the UN in Geneva, delivered The Kingdom’s speech on the opening day, during which he congratulated Daren Tang on his appointment as WIPO’s new director-general. He also praised the organization for its use of artificial intelligence technology in its work and the services it provides.

He also highlighted the fact that Saudi Arabia has signed up to the Locarno Agreement and the Vienna Agreement, WIPO treaties designed to make it easier for brand owners and designers to protect their work, and added that the Kingdom intends to join more treaties by the end of the year. He also said that the SAIP has been working to establish a national committee for the enforcement of intellectual property rights, and to create and develop related laws.

The SAIP has carried out a number inspection campaigns and investigations, Al-Wasil said. More than 1,000 websites were monitored and 230 blocked over intellectual property violations. In addition, more than 300 stores were inspected and more than 5,000 items confiscated that were in breach of intellectual property rights.

 

Topics: Intellectual Property Organization

Updated 22 September 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi health authorities ready to join trials of COVID-19 vaccines

  • Ministry of Health and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center have been working with two Chinese drug companies
Updated 22 September 2020
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) in Saudi Arabia is preparing to take part in advanced trials of one or two COVID-19 vaccines.

About 40 potential vaccines are being tested on humans, nine of which are at the advanced stage of clinical trials to evaluate their safety and effectiveness in protecting people against a virus that has infected more than 31 million people around the world.

The center confirmed its readiness to cooperate with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and participate in tests of one or two of the nine vaccines that are in the third phase of clinical trials, during which large-scale testing on humans takes place.

Dr. Naif Al-Harbi, the head of KAIMRC’s drug-development unit, told Al-Ekhbariya TV news channel that it is unprecedented to have nine vaccines in stage three of clinical trials so soon, less than a year, after the emergence of a new virus.

“Approval or disapproval of any drug normally follows the third stage of its clinical trials, which is the last stage,” he added. “Since the pandemic, KAIMRC has been in continuous contact with a number of drug companies in four countries (that are developing vaccines).”

KAIMRC has been working with one Chinese pharmaceutical company in particular to help evaluate and accelerate the development of its vaccine, he said.

“Over the past two months, we have been in contact with Sinovac to scientifically evaluate its product, in term of the tests on animals and a study of the results of stages one and two on humans,” Al-Harbi said.

He added that the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health is working with a different Chinese company to evaluate whether the vaccine it is developing is effective. A number of factors are taken into consideration when reaching a conclusion.

“We examine the drugs and make sure they have caused no side effects when tested on humans, or that they just caused insignificant side effects,” said Al-Harbi. “We also look into the manufacturing company’s profile to ensure it follows the standards of the good manufacturing practices, and that the company’s products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards.”

He added that SFDA is also doing a great job in ensuring that vaccines are safe, to avoid any risks to the health of people in the Kingdom.

In a message posted on Twitter, KAIMRC said that some countries, such as Russia, China and the UAE, have given doctors the green light to use some vaccines on patients before that have been approved, but only in emergency cases and when the results of early clinical studies indicate that the vaccine is safe.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced 27 additional COVID-19-related deaths. The death toll in the country now stands at 4,512.

Meanwhile, 492 new cases have been confirmed in the Kingdom, bringing the total number of people infected by the virus to 330,246. Of those, 14,235 cases remain active and 1,133 patients are in a critical condition.

The Ministry of Health said Makkah recorded the highest number of new cases, with 58, followed by Jeddah with 53, and Madinah with 38.

A further 1,060 people in the Kingdom have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 311,499. A total of 6,093,601 tests for the virus have been carries out in the country, including 43,652 in the past 24 hours.

Topics: Coroanvirus King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

