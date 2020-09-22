Fahad bin Hamza Sindi has been the CEO of the Saudi Ground Services (SGS) since 2019.
SGS is the driving force behind the efficient, safe, and courteous ground handling of passengers and aircraft at 28 airports in Saudi Arabia.
Sindi obtained an associate degree in commercial aviation at North Dakota University in the US. He did a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from Western New England University, Massachusetts. He did an MBA from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in China.
Sindi also attended a certificate course in leadership tailored for executives at Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2019. Sindi also has more than 6,300 flight hours and has obtained the American Federal License for Commercial Aviation. He is an IATA-certified aviation instructor.
Since 2019, Sindi has been a part-time vice chairman of the Helicopter Company, which was established in 2018. He has also been a board member of the Saudi Amad for Airport Services and Transport since 2019. He has also worked for Saudi Aramco as manager of its aviation department from 1995 to 2019. On Monday, the SGS signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its technologies to disinfect aircraft and all Saudi airports to ensure the safety and health of passengers.
Sindi said that the safe return of air traffic requires high-quality technical and preventive efforts.
