Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 20

This photograph provided by Indiaâ€™s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows rescuers at the site after a residential building collapsed in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Monday, Sept.21, 2020. (AP)
Updated 22 September 2020
AFP

  • Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force have pulled 20 survivors
  • The cause of the accident was not immediately clear
MUMBAI: The death toll from an apartment block collapse in western India climbed to 20 Tuesday, with more bodies likely to be recovered, officials said, as rescuers searched for survivors.
Emergency workers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have pulled 20 survivors — including two boys aged four and seven — from the rubble of the building in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai.
An NDRF spokesman told reporters that recovery teams, aided by sniffer dogs, also retrieved 20 bodies buried under layers of brick and concrete when the three-story block came crashing down before dawn on Monday.
NDRF director general Satya Narayan Pradhan tweeted that he expected the toll to increase, with “more (bodies) likely under debris.”
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, but building collapses are common during India’s June-September monsoon season, with old and rickety structures buckling after days of non-stop rain.

UN General Assembly: World leaders take part in first ever 'virtual' debate

Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

UN General Assembly: World leaders take part in first ever 'virtual' debate

Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

UNITED NATIONS: The UN’s first virtual meeting of world leaders is getting under way with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet's biggest powers,

Among those expected to speak on Tuesday are Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and French president Emmanuel Macron.

From the Middle East, Iranian president Hassan Rouhani will take the virtual floor as his country comes under huge pressure from the US over the crumblimng nuclear deal.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and the Emir of Qatar will also deliver their addresses.

After Monday's introductory session marking the UN's 75th anniversary, the "general debate" is the meeting's central event — speeches from each of its 193 member nations.

They traditionally serve as a platform for countries to tout accomplishments, seek support, stoke rivalries and express views on global priorities.


*With AP

Topics: UN General Assembly UNGA

