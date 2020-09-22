You are here

EU tells UK to ‘stop playing games’ on Brexit

Britain left the European Union on January 31, and will leave the bloc’s single market and customs union at the end of the year. (AFP)
AFP

  • ‘But please, dear friends in London: Stop the games. Time is running out’
  • UK government is pushing ahead with legislation designed to override parts of the Brexit deal
BRUSSELS: Senior EU and British officials will meet urgently next week on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, which has been threatened by London’s attempt to override parts of the treaty, Brussels said Tuesday.
“But please, dear friends in London: Stop the games. Time is running out,” Germany’s European affairs minister Michael Roth warned as he met colleagues in Brussels ahead of a summit of EU leaders on Thursday.
EU Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic said he would meet senior British minister Michel Gove in Brussels on Monday, just ahead of Brussels’ end-of-the-month deadline for London to drop a bill designed to rewrite the deal.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is pushing ahead with legislation designed to override parts of the treaty, an act which it admits breaks international law, and Brussels is furiously defending the deal.
“The so-called Internal Market Bill worries us extremely, because it violates the guiding principles of the withdrawal agreement, and this is totally unacceptable for us,” Roth said.
Sefcovic said he would meet Gove as joint chair of the EU-UK Joint Coordination Committee overseeing the divorce agreement.
However, “we will not be renegotiating, but we are dedicated to its full and timely implementation – nothing more and nothing less.”
In parallel to the wrangling over the existing agreement, which Johnson signed last year and hailed as an “oven-ready” deal to get Britain out of Europe, EU and UK teams are negotiating a possible trade deal.
The EU leaders meeting Thursday will receive a “point of information” on progress in these talks, but for the moment have left the protracted debate in the hands of their negotiator, Michel Barnier.
The next round of trade talks begins on October 2 in Brussels. Johnson has set a mid-October deadline for success or failure, and EU officials say the deal must be done by the end of the month if it is to pass into law by the end of the year.
Britain left the European Union on January 31, and will leave the bloc’s single market and customs union at the end of the year. Experts fear economic chaos if no new trade deal can be agreed by then.
But the two sides are still divided on rules for a “level-playing field” of fair competition between companies, on state aid or subsidies for EU and UK firms and on access for EU boats to British fishing waters.
And the dispute about the withdrawal agreement has thrown a new spanner in the works. Johnson’s decision to use domestic law to overwrite parts the treaty with the EU has infuriated Brussels.

World sees record weekly number of COVID-19 cases, deaths down: WHO

Updated 44 min 51 sec ago
AFP

World sees record weekly number of COVID-19 cases, deaths down: WHO

  • Nearly all regions of the world saw new cases rise last week, WHO said
  • Last week, some 37,700 new deaths linked to the virus were recorded worldwide
Updated 44 min 51 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The coronavirus pandemic appears to be accelerating worldwide, with new cases soaring last week to a new seven-day high of almost two million, even as new deaths decreased, WHO statistics showed.
In a fresh global update, the World Health Organization said late Monday that during the week ending on September 20, 1,998,897 new cases of coronavirus were registered around the world.
That marks a six-percent increase over a week earlier and “the highest number of reported cases in a single week since the beginning of the epidemic,” the UN health agency said.
Since coronavirus first surfaced in China late last year, it has infected more than 31 million people around the globe and has killed nearly 962,000, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Monday.
Nearly all regions of the world saw new cases rise last week, WHO said, with Europe and the Americas seeing new cases swell by 11 and 10 percent respectively.
Only Africa, which has remained relatively unscathed by the pandemic, dodged the upward trend, reporting a 12-percent drop in fresh cases from a week earlier.
Even as cases shot up across much of the world, the number of new deaths is going down, the WHO statistics showed.

Last week, some 37,700 new deaths linked to the virus were recorded worldwide, marking a decline of 10 percent compared to the previous week.
The decline was driven by the Americas, long the hardest-hit region, where new deaths were 22 percent lower than a week earlier, and by Africa where new deaths dropped 16 percent.
The Americas meanwhile still accounts for half of all reported cases and 55 percent of deaths in the world. The clear drop in new deaths in the region were driven mainly by decreases in Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador and Bolivia.
The United States, which is the world’s worst-hit country, and Brazil, the second-worst hit, continued to report the highest number of deaths, each reporting over 5,000 new deaths in the past week.
Europe, some of which is experiencing a second wave of infections, meanwhile saw its new death count shoot up to over 4,000 for the seven-day period, a 27-percent-hike compared to a week earlier.
In Europe, France, Russia, Spain and Britain reported the highest number of new cases in the past week, while Hungary and Denmark reported the highest relative increase in deaths.
Britain continues to count the highest number of cumulative deaths on the continent at nearly 42,000 since the beginning of the pandemic.

