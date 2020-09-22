Camila Coelho throws shade in Karen Wazen sunglasses

DUBAI: Blogger-turned-entrepreneur Camila Coelho was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a pair of sunglasses from Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen’s eponymous accessories line By Karen Wazen. The Brazilian blogger opted for the “Glamorous” shades, a pair of black cat-eye shaped sunglasses, which she paired with her husband’s oversized white button-up shirt and gold jewelry from APM Monaco.

With 8.8 million followers on Instagram and combined following of 4.7 million subscribers on her two YouTube channels, Coelho is one of the most well-known social media influencers of our time.

She recently made headlines with the launch of her own beauty line, Elaluz by Camila Coelho.

The lineup of lip and cheek stains and lightweight oils features sustainable packaging and effective, clean ingredients, sourced right from her native Brazil.

The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, who got her start at a Dior makeup counter at her local Macy’s, launched her own fashion line — Camila Coelho Collection — last year.

Coelho is also an Epilepsy Foundation board member who uses her platform to shed light on the neurological disorder, which she has struggled with since the age of nine.

It’s not the first time Coelho has been spotted rocking Wazen’s designs.

The 32-year-old has been seen wearing By Karen Wazen on several occasions since the brand’s launch, opting for the “Harper” and “Skylar” shades in the past.

The Dubai-based Wazen launched her debut collection of eyewear in December 2018. The first line of five styles came in acetate and stainless steel and in an array of colors, from neon to tortoiseshell.

Less than a year after the official launch of her brand, her designs were picked up by major e-tailer Farfetch, which became the first online platform to offer her eponymous eyewear collection.

Now with 44 stylish shades, the label has gained the nod of approval from international celebrities including British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa, reality television star Kourtney Kardashian, French model Cindy Bruna and American singer Becky G, along with a number of regional influencers and trendsetters like Lebanese blogger Nathalie Fanj, Lebanese-Canadian actress Cynthia Samuel, Iraqi influencer Deema Al-Asadi and more.

Meanwhile, last month, Tik Tok star Addison Rae, who rose to fame doing fun-to-replicate dances on the social media platform, was seen walking around the streets of Los Angeles wearing a pair of Wazen’s “Vicky” shades in navy blue.