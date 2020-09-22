RYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Tuesday from his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.
During the call, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance frameworks for coordination on issues of common interest, in addition to reviewing regional and international developments and means of tackling them.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan later on Tuesday met Russia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom, Sergey Kozlov, at his office in the ministry in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they reviewed the efforts of the G20 countries, which Saudi Arabia holds the presidency of this year and is set to host the 15th summit in Riyadh on Nov. 21-22.
They also discussed strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation in a number of fields, in addition to regional and international developments and issues of common interest.
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and Greek counterpart discuss bilateral ties
