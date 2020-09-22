You are here

  • Home
  • G20 trade and investment ministers discuss COVID-19 response under Saudi Arabia's presidency

G20 trade and investment ministers discuss COVID-19 response under Saudi Arabia's presidency

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's minister of investment, addressing the G20 meeting. (G20)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mabba

Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

G20 trade and investment ministers discuss COVID-19 response under Saudi Arabia's presidency

Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The trade and investment ministers of the G20 nations met virtually on Tuesday under the presidency of Saudi Arabia to strengthen trade and investment cooperation.
The ministers agreed to continue cooperation to support the recovery of international trade and investment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They also agreed to support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to which the Riyadh Initiative on the Future of the WTO provides political support.
Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's minister of investment, said the collective G20 response to COVID-19 had started to deliver early signs of a “resilient, and stable economic recovery.”
“As policymakers, it is our duty to prioritize the most vulnerable in our societies, including micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Saudi Arabia stands ready to endorse the G20 policy guidelines for MSMEs,” Falih said.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi told the meeting that measures adopted by the G20 in May were “critical for sustaining the flow of essential goods and services across borders and limiting the human toll of the pandemic.”

Topics: G20 Saudi Arabia Khalid Al-Falih

Related

Business & Economy
G20 trade and investment ministers to meet on global economy
Saudi Arabia
G20 ministers discuss preserving environment

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and Greek counterpart discuss bilateral ties

Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister and Greek counterpart discuss bilateral ties

  • They discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments
Updated 22 September 2020
Arab News

RYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Tuesday from his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.
During the call, the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance frameworks for coordination on issues of common interest, in addition to reviewing regional and international developments and means of tackling them.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan later on Tuesday met Russia’s Ambassador to the Kingdom, Sergey Kozlov, at his office in the ministry in Riyadh.
During the meeting, they reviewed the efforts of the G20 countries, which Saudi Arabia holds the presidency of this year and is set to host the 15th summit in Riyadh on Nov. 21-22.
They also discussed strategic relations between the two countries and ways to enhance joint cooperation in a number of fields, in addition to regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

Topics: Prince Faisal bin Farhan Nikos Dendias Saudi Arabia Greece

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses G20 with Russian, South African counterparts
Middle-East
Greece close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey

Latest updates

YouGov reveals top brands in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt
UAE confirms 852 new COVID-19 cases, as cases almost double in Kuwait
CNN launches Abu Dhabi academy for journalists
US calls on Houthis to halt attacks on Saudi Arabia
East Manhattan a ghost town during UNGA

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.