Saudi project clears 1,464 mines in a week

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled one antipersonnel mine, 326 anti-tank mines, and 1,105 unexploded ordnance and 32 explosive devices — totaling 1,464 mines — during the third week of September.

A total of 186,545 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.

Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.

It trains local demining engineers, equips them with state-of-the-art equipment and also helps mine victims.

In June, KSRelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.

Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians.