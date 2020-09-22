You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi project clears 1,464 mines in a week

Saudi project clears 1,464 mines in a week

Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/662nf

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Saudi project clears 1,464 mines in a week

  • Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) in Yemen dismantled one antipersonnel mine, 326 anti-tank mines, and 1,105 unexploded ordnance and 32 explosive devices — totaling 1,464 mines — during the third week of September.

A total of 186,545 mines have been extracted since the beginning of the project. More than 1.1 million mines have been planted by Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen during the conflict, claiming hundreds of civilian lives.

Masam aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.

It trains local demining engineers, equips them with state-of-the-art equipment and also helps mine victims.

In June, KSRelief extended Masam’s contract for one year at a cost of $30 million. The project has 32 demining teams. Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.

Houthis are developing anti-vehicle mines and turning them into antipersonnel explosives to terrorize civilians.

Topics: Saudi projects MINES IN YEMEN MASAM

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Masam project clears 1,112 Houthi mines in one week
Saudi Arabia
Saudi project clears 2,782 Houthi mines in one week

Jubail joins UNESCO global network

Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Jubail joins UNESCO global network

  • Jubail Industrial City is a major educational and employment hub
Updated 17 min 1 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Jubail Industrial City has been recognized by the UN’s top cultural body for its commitment to lifelong learning for its residents, and for introducing policies that promote inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable development.

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday announced Jubail Industrial City’s entrance into its Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC). 

Learning cities, according to UNESCO, “foster a culture of learning throughout life, enhance quality and excellence in learning, and effectively mobilize resources in every sector to promote inclusive learning, from basic to higher education.”

David Atchoarena, director of the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong Learning, told Arab News that only cities that show a dedication to providing lifelong learning opportunities for all residents are admitted into the network.

Jubail Industrial City is a major educational and employment hub. Hosting over 11,000 university students, its colleges offer courses ranging from chemical engineering to industrial welding.

They also run business incubators for local entrepreneurs, and work with major global conglomerates such as Bechtel and Yokogawa, to provide professional training and lifelong opportunities to the city’s residents. 

Atchoarena highlighted this focus on professional development in the industrial and manufacturing sphere as a driving force behind the city’s designation as a UNESCO Learning City.

 Its entry into the GNLC shows a “clear indication of the alignment between Jubail Industrial City as a learning city, and the Saudi Vision 2030 — a national goal for sustainable development that’s in harmony with the UN’s own Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Dr. Ali Assiri, general manager for education at the Royal Commission for Jubail, told Arab News that he welcomes the news of the city’s UNESCO designation.

 “Acceptance into the GNLC will offer a new framework for economic and social development, and support all forms of learning — whether formal or informal — for people of all ages, and in all sectors and fields.”

Assiri said this focus on lifelong learning is particularly relevant to achieving Vision 2030, and he expressed hope that it will assist in “building a model of the first learning city in the Kingdom.”

Topics: jubail UNESCO

Related

Saudi Arabia
Work in full swing on huge park project in Saudi Arabia’s Jubail
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia elected to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee

Latest updates

Jubail joins UNESCO global network
What We Are Reading Today: Hosts and Guests by Nate Klug
Creditors take action against Al Jaber in decade-long saga
Afghan study offer draws Pakistani students
Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins buried 2,500 years ago in Egyptian tomb

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.