Saudi cabinet underlines importance of confronting Iran

King Salman. (SPA)
Updated 23 September 2020
SPA

Saudi cabinet underlines importance of confronting Iran

  • Only by altering its destabilizing behavior can Tehran rejoin international community, ministers say
Updated 23 September 2020
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday reiterated the importance of confronting Iran over its destabilizing activities in the Middle East, and throughout the world, and its sponsorship of terrorism.

Only by agreeing to end such provocative behavior will the country be reintegrated into the international community and sanctions be lifted, ministers noted during a virtual meeting chaired by King Salman. Such an outcome would would greatly benefit the Iranian people, they added.

The cabinet said that any current or future nuclear agreement with Iran must include provisions that continue to prevent the proliferation of nuclear weapons and contribute to efforts to rid the region of weapons of mass destruction.

Ministers also reviewed the latest developments in the region and internationally. These included a joint statement on Yemen that was issued on Sept. 17 by the foreign ministers of US, China, France, Russia, Germany, Kuwait, Sweden and the EU — following their meeting in connection with the 75th General Assembly of the UN — in which they expressed concern about an attack by Houthis on the Yemeni city of Ma’rib, which undermined UN-led efforts to find a political solution to the crisis.

In addition, acting Minister of Media Majid Al-Qasabi told SPA that ministers reviewed the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, at local and international levels. These included statistics for cases in the Kingdom, which indicate that the number of infections continues to decline and that there has been a significant increase in recoveries, and the progress being made in global efforts to develop a vaccine.

The Cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s response to the persecution and suffering of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar. It noted the Saudi call during the 45th Session of the UN’s Human Rights Council in Geneva for the international community to urgently act to stop the violence, restore the rights of the Rohingya minority, intensify efforts to resolve this crisis, and create the conditions necessary for the safe return of those who have been displaced.

Topics: Saudi cabinet Iran

Ithra marks National Day with exhibitions, competitions and performances

Updated 23 September 2020
Hala Tashkandi

The study reveals a need to protect and preserve Saudi heritage in the face of cultural homogenization

  • The study reveals a need to protect and preserve Saudi heritage in the face of cultural homogenization
Updated 23 September 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is marking Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day with exhibitions, a scavenger hunt, a fine dining pop-up, and artistic performances.

The center started its National Day celebrations on Sept. 21 and the activities run through to Sept. 26. 

Rania Biltagi, the head of communication and partnerships at Ithra, said she hoped that people this year would ask themselves what being Saudi meant to them.

“I am proud to be part of an organization created as a creative and cultural destination perfectly positioned to drive and participate in conversations such as these,” she told Arab News. “Our mandate involves igniting cultural curiosity, exploring knowledge and inspiring creativity, and it’s a task we don’t take lightly.”

“Saudi at heart, multicultural by nature” had been the Ithra motto from the start, she said, and the center was always looking inward even as it looked outward.

Biltagi shared the results of research that Ithra had conducted about the impact of globalization on Saudi Arabia’s culture.

“The study reveals a need to protect and preserve Saudi heritage in the face of cultural homogenization. However, it also shows that Saudis are willing and able to embrace modernity and globalization while still cherishing their unique national identity.”

Ithra has created the “Kingdom of Cultures” exhibition, which will take visitors on an interactive and state-of-the-art journey through Saudi Arabia’s lands and tell stories about the Saudi people. It will also feature crafts, dialects and customs.

Writer and Saudi heritage expert Ali Ibrahim Moghawi said he was honored to be participating in the festival as part of the “Flower Men” booth.

“To be representing our great nation at the very place where oil was first discovered, a place that represents the heart of progress in Saudi Arabia, the place that has done the most to respect our heritage and support every Saudi generation future, past, and present, is an honor,” he told Arab News.

Ithra has scheduled musical performances from Saudi band Al-Farabi, which will also feature the pianist Abeer Balubaid and singer Ameen Farsi. Award-winning poet Abdulatif Almubarak will host an evening of poetry – “Aswat” – accompanied by musicians in a celebration of Saudi civilization.

The center has devised a pop-up restaurant called Takya, which will offer guests a fine dining experience with Saudi fusion cuisine and modern takes on old favorites.

It has also announced plans to revamp and renovate an old farmer’s market in Alkhobar’s Al-Ulaya district to give it an energetic and artsy edge. The covered space is being redecorated and will feature areas for art and music, in addition to a dedicated and upgraded space where local farmers can sell their produce.

Ithra plans to curate installations at the market to make it more visually appealing as well as to take art and creativity directly to the community.

It has scheduled two celebration sessions a day with limited space and occupancy. The first runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while the second is from 8:30 p.m. until midnight.

Tickets to the events, as well as the special performances, are available on Ithra’s website.

Topics: ITHRA SaudiNationalDay2020 Saudi heritage

