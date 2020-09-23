You are here

  Naif Al-Harbi, head of research quality management at King Abdullah International Medical Research Center

Naif Al-Harbi, head of research quality management at King Abdullah International Medical Research Center

Naif Al-Harbi
Updated 23 September 2020
Arab News

Naif Al-Harbi, head of research quality management at King Abdullah International Medical Research Center

Updated 23 September 2020
Arab News

Dr. Naif Al-Harbi is the director of vaccine development unit and head of research quality management at King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC).

KAIMRC recently confirmed its willingness to cooperate with the Health Ministry and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to test vaccines that are currently in their trial phase.

Al-Harbi said that it was unprecedented to have nine vaccines in the third stage of clinical trials.

“Approval or disapproval of any drug normally follows the third stage of its clinical trials, which is the last stage,” he added. “Since the pandemic, KAIMRC has been in continuous contact with several drug companies in four countries (that are developing vaccines),” he added.

Al-Harbi obtained a bachelor’s degree in medical microbiology at Qassim University in 2006. In 2010, he completed his master’s degree in molecular medical microbiology from the University of Nottingham, UK.

He did a Ph.D. in molecular virology and vaccinology from the University of Oxford in 2014 and he pursued a fellowship in vaccinology there between 2015 and 2016.

Al-Harbi joined KAIMRC as a research technologist in 2007. His association with the center continued as an on-scholarship technologist throughout his studies.

In 2015, he became a postdoctoral researcher for almost two years, and in 2017 he joined KAIMRC’s research credentialing committee as a member, while simultaneously heading the biosafety office until March 2020.

He currently holds several positions at KAIMRC, including associate research scientist, director of the vaccine development unit (since April 2020) and head of research quality management (since March 2019).

He is also a member of numerous committees such as animal research and ethics, and research integrity and misconduct.

Al-Harbi has been a visiting fellow at the University of Oxford since January 2018. He is also co-lead in the pandemic preparedness unit at the G20 Secretariat.

Topics: Who's Who

Ithra marks National Day with exhibitions, competitions and performances

Updated 23 September 2020
Hala Tashkandi

Ithra marks National Day with exhibitions, competitions and performances

  • The study reveals a need to protect and preserve Saudi heritage in the face of cultural homogenization
Updated 23 September 2020
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is marking Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day with exhibitions, a scavenger hunt, a fine dining pop-up, and artistic performances.

The center started its National Day celebrations on Sept. 21 and the activities run through to Sept. 26. 

Rania Biltagi, the head of communication and partnerships at Ithra, said she hoped that people this year would ask themselves what being Saudi meant to them.

“I am proud to be part of an organization created as a creative and cultural destination perfectly positioned to drive and participate in conversations such as these,” she told Arab News. “Our mandate involves igniting cultural curiosity, exploring knowledge and inspiring creativity, and it’s a task we don’t take lightly.”

“Saudi at heart, multicultural by nature” had been the Ithra motto from the start, she said, and the center was always looking inward even as it looked outward.

Biltagi shared the results of research that Ithra had conducted about the impact of globalization on Saudi Arabia’s culture.

“The study reveals a need to protect and preserve Saudi heritage in the face of cultural homogenization. However, it also shows that Saudis are willing and able to embrace modernity and globalization while still cherishing their unique national identity.”

Ithra has created the “Kingdom of Cultures” exhibition, which will take visitors on an interactive and state-of-the-art journey through Saudi Arabia’s lands and tell stories about the Saudi people. It will also feature crafts, dialects and customs.

Writer and Saudi heritage expert Ali Ibrahim Moghawi said he was honored to be participating in the festival as part of the “Flower Men” booth.

“To be representing our great nation at the very place where oil was first discovered, a place that represents the heart of progress in Saudi Arabia, the place that has done the most to respect our heritage and support every Saudi generation future, past, and present, is an honor,” he told Arab News.

Ithra has scheduled musical performances from Saudi band Al-Farabi, which will also feature the pianist Abeer Balubaid and singer Ameen Farsi. Award-winning poet Abdulatif Almubarak will host an evening of poetry – “Aswat” – accompanied by musicians in a celebration of Saudi civilization.

The center has devised a pop-up restaurant called Takya, which will offer guests a fine dining experience with Saudi fusion cuisine and modern takes on old favorites.

It has also announced plans to revamp and renovate an old farmer’s market in Alkhobar’s Al-Ulaya district to give it an energetic and artsy edge. The covered space is being redecorated and will feature areas for art and music, in addition to a dedicated and upgraded space where local farmers can sell their produce.

Ithra plans to curate installations at the market to make it more visually appealing as well as to take art and creativity directly to the community.

It has scheduled two celebration sessions a day with limited space and occupancy. The first runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. while the second is from 8:30 p.m. until midnight.

Tickets to the events, as well as the special performances, are available on Ithra’s website.

Topics: ITHRA SaudiNationalDay2020 Saudi heritage

