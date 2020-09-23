You are here

Top Saudi showjumpers set to raise bar for 90th National Day celebrations

Updated 23 September 2020
Arab News

  • A national junior showjumping competition on Sept. 24 and 25 will follow the main event
JEDDAH: More than 50 Saudi riders and 100 horses from throughout the Kingdom will on Wednesday take part in a showjumping championship to mark the country’s 90th National Day.

The event has been organized by Al-Mutabagani Equestrian Center, the first Saudi club of its kind, with support from the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF) and the Ministry of Sport.

A national junior showjumping competition on Sept. 24 and 25 will follow the main event.

The center has always supported healthy activities and has been involved in a number of initiatives to empower youth, particularly women, training several showjumpers to represent Saudi Arabia at international events over the past 35 years.

Dr. Mahfouz bin Talib, head of the SAEF’s technical committee, said the tournament would be held amid strict coronavirus disease (COVID-19) precautionary measures to ensure the safety of riders, arbitrators, and horses.

Participating riders, all members of the SAEF, could enter six horses in the championship provided they did not exceed three horses in the first half of the event, Talib added.

Arwa Al-Mutabagani, an accomplished Saudi showjumper and chair of the center’s organizing committee, said fans of the sport could follow the event on social media at @TrioRanchKSA.

She added that cash prizes totaling SR82,550 ($22,000) would be up for grabs for the National Day championship and junior competition with big name Saudi showjumpers Dalma Malhas, Khaled Al-Sharbatly, and Abdullah Al-Rajhi taking part in the main event.

Mazen Al-Sahyan, the SAEF’s international referee and designer and a former showjumper with the Saudi Equestrian National Team, stressed the importance of encouraging young people to engage in equestrian sports.

Al-Mutabagani Equestrian Center will also host a grand national showjumping tournament from Oct. 1 to 3 with prizes amounting to SR45,000.

Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia's 90th national day renews pride 

Updated 51 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Khalid says Saudi Arabia’s 90th national day renews pride 

Updated 51 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman congratulated King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, and the people of the Kingdom on National Day. 
“(National Day) renews pride in our past,” the prince said on his official Twitter account on Wednesday, adding that it increased the nation’s ambition for its future.
“On National Day we recall the glories of the founding founder, King Abdulaziz - may God rest his soul - and the heroism of the faithful who sacrificed their lives for our homeland,” he said. 
Saudi Arabia marked its 90th National Day with an announcement from the General Entertainment Authority that the first concert will be held under the motto “mettle to the top,” and feature superstars Rashid Al-Majed and Aseel Abu Bakr in Green Halls in Dammam.
This year, Saudi Arabia marks its national day amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

Topics: SaudiNationalDay2020

