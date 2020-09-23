You are here

Police clear climate protesters from square near Swiss parliament

Riot police shoots rubber bullets to protesters during a demontration of migrants that wanted to joint climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion climate in front of the Swiss House of Parliament during a week of “Rise up for change” demonstrations on September 22, 2020 in Bern. (AFP)
Reuters

  • State broadcaster SRF showed video of police leading protesters away from Federal Square
  • Protesters, from various environmental campaign organizations, erected the camp in the heart of Bern’s political center
ZURICH: Police began removing protesters seeking more action against climate change from a square near the Swiss parliament building in Bern early on Wednesday after the group that had set up tents refused to heed a city order to leave.
State broadcaster SRF showed video of police leading protesters away from Federal Square. Removal was likely to last for several hours because some had chained themselves to objects including bicycles and metal fencing, requiring fire department employees to use cutting tools.
The protesters, from various environmental campaign organizations, erected the camp in the heart of Bern’s political center on Monday to highlight demands for Switzerland to do more to reduce net carbon emissions to zero by 2030.

Afghan study offer draws Pakistani students

PESHAWAR: About 150 students from northwestern Pakistan traveled to Afghanistan this month to take part in tests that could win them Afghan government scholarships for higher education, particularly in medicine.  

The Afghan government pays for 104 scholarships for Pakistanis every year, the Afghan consulate in Peshawar said. 

“Medical education is expensive in Pakistan, so we decided to pursue education in Afghanistan,“ Sana Gul told Arab News.

Gul was among 150 young Pakistanis who left for Kabul last Saturday to attend the scholarship tests.

The group included 11 female students who want to study medicine. 

Gul said that the Pakistanis are hoping that security will improve in Afghanistan, and that peace talks between the Taliban and the Kabul government in Qatar will end with a power-sharing deal.

“We believe the peace process will end with good news, so we are traveling to Kabul,” said Gul, who is accompanied by her sister, Spogami. Both have passed 12th-grade exams.

Their father, Farman Khan, a teacher in the Mardan district, said that his daughters made the decision to go to Afghanistan. 

“We allowed them to decide for themselves and we will stand by them,” he said, adding that he believes the region is now safe “for those who seek education.” 

Arshad Mehsud from South Waziristan also traveled to Afghanistan for the scholarship test in the hope of studying medicine.

“There is no doctor in my village,” he said. “So after completing this degree, I will come back to serve the people of Waziristan.”

