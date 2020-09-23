Bella Hadid lands Michael Kors fashion campaign

DUBAI: The fashion campaigns just keep rolling in for Bella Hadid. The part-Palestinian model was selected to star in the new Michael Kors fall 2020 ad campaign, which was shot by Swedish photographer Mikael Jansson.

Appearing alongside models Luke Maehlmann and Kendall Harrison, the half-Dutch catwalker looks the part of a rock star on tour wearing bohemian designs, oversized felt hats, patchwork prints, yellow-tinted aviator sunglasses and leather handbags.

“The campaign channels the ultimate in rock star glamour,” said Michael Kors in a release. “The laid-back cool, the attitude and the star power.”

For Hadid, who has been an ambassador for Michael Kors since 2018 and featured in the brand’s spring 2019, holiday 2019 and spring 2020 ready-to-wear campaigns, working with the American house is familiar territory.

The 23-year-old has long been a muse for the American label and has also walked for the brand during New York Fashion Week.

The designer announced in June that he has opted out of New York Fashion Week’s fall edition this year in favor of a presentation in either October or November. Whether or not the new campaign can be taken as a barometer of the label’s forthcoming spring 2021 collection, something tells us that house favorite, Bella, could be involved.

Indeed, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid hasn’t let the global health pandemic slow her down. In fact, she’s been as busy as ever, in spite of the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus.

In addition to her latest work with Michael Kors, the California-bred model also recently appeared in a beauty campaign for Dior as well as British heritage house Burberry’s Pocket Bag campaign.

Hadid also featured in an ad for fine jewelry label Bulgari, shot by Brooklyn-based photographer Tyler Mitchell.

And fashion lovers may recall that back in June, Hadid and Hailey Baldwin Bieber were spotted tanning on a yacht in Sardinia during lockdown.

As it turns out Bieber and Hadid, who were recently revealed as the faces of Versace’s Dylan Turquoise and Dylan Blue women’s fragrances, respectively, were shooting new-season campaigns for the Italian house.

The part-Arab catwalker was also the star of Calvin Klein’s spring 2020 campaign for its CK Swim range, alongside Italian-Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi.