You are here

  • Home
  • Japan may ease virus entry restrictions next month

Japan may ease virus entry restrictions next month

Travelers wearing face masks crowd at Haneda airport in Tokyo Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, on the first day of the 4-day holiday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8vy39

Updated 5 min ago
AFP

Japan may ease virus entry restrictions next month

  • Tourists would still be banned and only longer-term visas approved, reports said
  • Japan currently bans entry for foreigners from most countries
Updated 5 min ago
AFP

TOKYO: Japan is considering easing strict coronavirus border restrictions from October to allow more foreign nationals to enter, local media reported Wednesday.
Tourists would still be banned and only longer-term visas approved, the reports said, as the nation looks to rebuild its economy and prepare for the postponed Olympics next year.
Japan currently bans entry for foreigners from most countries, but has been negotiating the gradual resumption of cross-border business travel.
Business visitors are already allowed from seven places — including Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan.
This limited travel resumption has not resulted in additional virus cases, so the government is now considering letting in eligible visa-holders from all countries, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported, citing unnamed government sources.
Several other local media outlets reported similar stories, also citing unnamed sources. Arrivals would be capped at 1,000 per day and the minimum stay would be three months, they said.
An immigration agency official could not confirm the reports, saying only that negotiations on business travel resumption were ongoing with several countries.
Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told reporters that ministers “will study how to resume accepting new visitors while preventing a resurgence of infections.”
“We will deal carefully with the issue while keeping an eye on the virus situation,” he added.
With the postponed Olympics due to open in July, discussions are also ongoing about how to handle the arrival and movements of athletes and spectators.

The Kingdom vs. COVID-19
Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Japan’s virus-hit economy ‘too weak’ for new PM’s reforms plans
World
Japan ruling party head Yoshihide Suga preparing cabinet, continuity in foreground

Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret ceremony

Updated 40 min 38 sec ago
AFP

Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret ceremony

  • Lukashenko has faced massive demonstrations against his rule in Minsk and other cities since claiming victory in disputed elections on August 9
  • Lukashenko’s official website did not make any announcement and the ceremony was not shown live on state television
Updated 40 min 38 sec ago
AFP

MINSK: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been sworn in for a sixth term at a secret ceremony held with no prior announcement, the Belta state news agency reported Wednesday.
Lukashenko has faced massive demonstrations against his rule in Minsk and other cities since claiming victory in disputed elections on August 9, and has made only rare appearances in public view.
“Alexander Lukashenko has taken office as President of Belarus. The inauguration ceremony is taking place in these minutes in the Palace of Independence,” the news agency reported.
Earlier independent news agencies reported that streets were closed as Lukashenko’s motorcade raced through the capital Minsk, prompting speculation that the inauguration was due to take place, while there was no official confirmation.
Lukashenko’s official website did not make any announcement and the ceremony was not shown live on state television, apparently to avoid protesters gathering.
The 66-year-old leader, in power since 1994, viewed one protest rally from his helicopter, describing the demonstrators as “rats,” and later disembarked in a bullet-proof vest, carrying a Kalashnikov.
He has sought backing from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has promised him law enforcement backup if needed, as well as a $1.5 billion loan.
His main opposition rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, claimed she won the election but has taken shelter in Lithuania, while Lukashenko has jailed or driven out other key opposition figures.
European Union foreign ministers on Monday failed to agree sanctions over the political crisis, despite a plea for support from Tikhanovskaya.
Cyprus, which has good relations with Russia, has vetoed proposed EU sanctions.

Topics: belarus Belarus protests

Related

World
Belarus inflaming Jewish pilgrim standoff, says Ukraine
World
Tens of thousands rally against Belarus strongman

Latest updates

Japan may ease virus entry restrictions next month
Bella Hadid lands Michael Kors fashion campaign
Belarus leader Lukashenko sworn in at secret ceremony
Death toll in India building collapse jumps to 39
Slovakia reports highest daily COVID-19 tally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.